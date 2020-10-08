Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | BASF, International Paper, Mondi

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Research Report: BASF, International Paper, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Biopac, Georgia-Pacific, Hood Packaging, Kruger

Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Segmentation by Product: Corrugated Board

Flexible Paper

Boxboard



Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Electronic Packaging

Others



The Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Corrugated Board

1.4.3 Flexible Paper

1.4.4 Boxboard

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Packaging

1.5.3 Beverage Packaging

1.5.4 Electronic Packaging

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials by Country

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials by Country

7.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 International Paper

11.2.1 International Paper Corporation Information

11.2.2 International Paper Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 International Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 International Paper Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.2.5 International Paper Related Developments

11.3 Mondi

11.3.1 Mondi Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mondi Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Mondi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mondi Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.3.5 Mondi Related Developments

11.4 Smurfit Kappa

11.4.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

11.4.2 Smurfit Kappa Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Smurfit Kappa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Smurfit Kappa Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.4.5 Smurfit Kappa Related Developments

11.5 Stora Enso

11.5.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

11.5.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Stora Enso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Stora Enso Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.5.5 Stora Enso Related Developments

11.6 Biopac

11.6.1 Biopac Corporation Information

11.6.2 Biopac Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Biopac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Biopac Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.6.5 Biopac Related Developments

11.7 Georgia-Pacific

11.7.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.7.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Georgia-Pacific Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.7.5 Georgia-Pacific Related Developments

11.8 Hood Packaging

11.8.1 Hood Packaging Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hood Packaging Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hood Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hood Packaging Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.8.5 Hood Packaging Related Developments

11.9 Kruger

11.9.1 Kruger Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kruger Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kruger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kruger Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Products Offered

11.9.5 Kruger Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

