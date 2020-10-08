Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Hexcel, SGL Group, TEIJIN

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Research Report: Hexcel, SGL Group, TEIJIN, Toray Industries, Cytec Solvay Group, DowAksa, Reliance Industries, Nippon Graphite Fiber, Taekwang Industrial, Weihei Tuozhan Fiber, ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Others



Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Sports Sticks

Rackets

Skis and Snowboards

Others



The Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PAN-Based

1.4.3 Pitch-Based

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Sports Sticks

1.5.3 Rackets

1.5.4 Skis and Snowboards

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment by Country

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment by Country

7.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hexcel

11.1.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Hexcel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hexcel Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.1.5 Hexcel Related Developments

11.2 SGL Group

11.2.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 SGL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 SGL Group Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.2.5 SGL Group Related Developments

11.3 TEIJIN

11.3.1 TEIJIN Corporation Information

11.3.2 TEIJIN Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 TEIJIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 TEIJIN Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.3.5 TEIJIN Related Developments

11.4 Toray Industries

11.4.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.4.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

11.5 Cytec Solvay Group

11.5.1 Cytec Solvay Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cytec Solvay Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Cytec Solvay Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.5.5 Cytec Solvay Group Related Developments

11.6 DowAksa

11.6.1 DowAksa Corporation Information

11.6.2 DowAksa Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 DowAksa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DowAksa Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.6.5 DowAksa Related Developments

11.7 Reliance Industries

11.7.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Reliance Industries Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Reliance Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Reliance Industries Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.7.5 Reliance Industries Related Developments

11.8 Nippon Graphite Fiber

11.8.1 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nippon Graphite Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Nippon Graphite Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Nippon Graphite Fiber Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.8.5 Nippon Graphite Fiber Related Developments

11.9 Taekwang Industrial

11.9.1 Taekwang Industrial Corporation Information

11.9.2 Taekwang Industrial Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Taekwang Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Taekwang Industrial Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.9.5 Taekwang Industrial Related Developments

11.10 Weihei Tuozhan Fiber

11.10.1 Weihei Tuozhan Fiber Corporation Information

11.10.2 Weihei Tuozhan Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Weihei Tuozhan Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Weihei Tuozhan Fiber Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Products Offered

11.10.5 Weihei Tuozhan Fiber Related Developments

11.12 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

11.12.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

11.12.2 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Products Offered

11.12.5 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”