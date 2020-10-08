LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Data Centre Networking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Data Centre Networking market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Data Centre Networking market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Data Centre Networking market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alkatel lucent, Cisco, Dell, EMC, IBM, Extreme, HP, Intel, Microsoft, VmWare, NEC, Juniper, Fujitsu, Equinix Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Ethernet Switches, Storage Area Network (San) Routers, Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Network Security Equipment, Wan Optimization Appliance Market segment by Application, split into, Banking financial services and insurance, Government, Information technology, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retail, Academics, Media and Entertainment Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America The study objectives of this report are:, To analyze global Data Centre Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players., To present the Data Centre Networking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America., To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies., To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Centre Networking are as follows:, History Year: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered. Market Segment by Product Type: Ethernet Switches, Storage Area Network (San) Routers, Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Network Security Equipment, Wan Optimization Appliance Market Market Segment by Application: , split into, Banking financial services and insurance, Government, Information technology, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retail, Academics, Media and Entertainment

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Data Centre Networking market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Centre Networking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Data Centre Networking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Centre Networking market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Centre Networking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Centre Networking market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Centre Networking Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Ethernet Switches

1.4.3 Storage Area Network (San) Routers

1.4.4 Application Delivery Controller (ADC)

1.4.5 Network Security Equipment

1.4.6 Wan Optimization Appliance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Centre Networking Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking financial services and insurance

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Information technology

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Telecommunication

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Academics

1.5.9 Media and Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Data Centre Networking Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Data Centre Networking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Centre Networking Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Data Centre Networking Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Data Centre Networking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Data Centre Networking Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Data Centre Networking Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Data Centre Networking Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Data Centre Networking Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Data Centre Networking Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Data Centre Networking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Data Centre Networking Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Data Centre Networking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Data Centre Networking Revenue in 2019

3.3 Data Centre Networking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Data Centre Networking Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Data Centre Networking Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Data Centre Networking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Data Centre Networking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Data Centre Networking Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Data Centre Networking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Data Centre Networking Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Data Centre Networking Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data Centre Networking Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Data Centre Networking Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Data Centre Networking Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Data Centre Networking Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Data Centre Networking Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Data Centre Networking Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Data Centre Networking Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Data Centre Networking Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Data Centre Networking Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Data Centre Networking Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Data Centre Networking Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Data Centre Networking Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Data Centre Networking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Data Centre Networking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Alkatel lucent

13.1.1 Alkatel lucent Company Details

13.1.2 Alkatel lucent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Alkatel lucent Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.1.4 Alkatel lucent Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Alkatel lucent Recent Development

13.2 Cisco

13.2.1 Cisco Company Details

13.2.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cisco Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.3 Dell

13.3.1 Dell Company Details

13.3.2 Dell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dell Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.3.4 Dell Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dell Recent Development

13.4 EMC

13.4.1 EMC Company Details

13.4.2 EMC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 EMC Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.4.4 EMC Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 EMC Recent Development

13.5 IBM

13.5.1 IBM Company Details

13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IBM Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.5.4 IBM Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IBM Recent Development

13.6 Extreme

13.6.1 Extreme Company Details

13.6.2 Extreme Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Extreme Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.6.4 Extreme Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Extreme Recent Development

13.7 HP

13.7.1 HP Company Details

13.7.2 HP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 HP Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.7.4 HP Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 HP Recent Development

13.8 Intel

13.8.1 Intel Company Details

13.8.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Intel Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.8.4 Intel Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Intel Recent Development

13.9 Microsoft

13.9.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.9.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Microsoft Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.10 VmWare

13.10.1 VmWare Company Details

13.10.2 VmWare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 VmWare Data Centre Networking Introduction

13.10.4 VmWare Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 VmWare Recent Development

13.11 NEC

10.11.1 NEC Company Details

10.11.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 NEC Data Centre Networking Introduction

10.11.4 NEC Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 NEC Recent Development

13.12 Juniper

10.12.1 Juniper Company Details

10.12.2 Juniper Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Juniper Data Centre Networking Introduction

10.12.4 Juniper Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Juniper Recent Development

13.13 Fujitsu

10.13.1 Fujitsu Company Details

10.13.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Fujitsu Data Centre Networking Introduction

10.13.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.14 Equinix

10.14.1 Equinix Company Details

10.14.2 Equinix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Equinix Data Centre Networking Introduction

10.14.4 Equinix Revenue in Data Centre Networking Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Equinix Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

