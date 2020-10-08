Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market to Flourish due to Intense Research and Development | Top Players: Engine Yard, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, DXC Technology, Pega, … Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS)

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Engine Yard, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, DXC Technology, Pega, … Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud Application Platforms, Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Data Services, Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Segment by Application: , Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Gaming, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Public Sector & Government, Telecommunications & IT, Travel & Hospitality

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud Application Platforms

1.4.3 Cloud Integration Services

1.4.4 Cloud Data Services

1.4.5 Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

1.5.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Gaming

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Logistics & Transportation

1.5.8 Public Sector & Government

1.5.9 Telecommunications & IT

1.5.10 Travel & Hospitality

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Engine Yard

13.1.1 Engine Yard Company Details

13.1.2 Engine Yard Business Overview

13.1.3 Engine Yard Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.1.4 Engine Yard Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Engine Yard Recent Development

13.2 Google

13.2.1 Google Company Details

13.2.2 Google Business Overview

13.2.3 Google Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.2.4 Google Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Google Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview

13.3.3 IBM Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.4.3 Microsoft Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 Amazon

13.5.1 Amazon Company Details

13.5.2 Amazon Business Overview

13.5.3 Amazon Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.5.4 Amazon Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.6 DXC Technology

13.6.1 DXC Technology Company Details

13.6.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

13.6.3 DXC Technology Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.6.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

13.7 Pega

13.7.1 Pega Company Details

13.7.2 Pega Business Overview

13.7.3 Pega Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.7.4 Pega Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Pega Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

