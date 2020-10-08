A workflow management system provides an infrastructure for the set-up, monitoring, and performance of the tasks, arranged as a workflow application. Reduce the need for manual error and the growing need for streamlined processes are influencing the growth of the workflow management system market. Moreover, technological advancement and increasing automation processes across the industry vertical are also growing demand for the workflow management system market.

Global Workflow Management System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Appian

2. Bizagi

3. IBM

4. Newgen Software Technologies Limited

5. Nintex

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Pegasystems Inc.

8. Software AG

9. SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc.

10. Xerox Corporation

Increases deployment of the workflow management system due to its several benefits such as reduce errors and re-work, increase output and increase productivity, improve compliance with audit trails. Additionally, it speeds up internal processes by reducing manual entry and request handling also reduce the risk of improperly approved request, contracts, etc. Thus growing demand for the workflow management system that bolsters the growth of the market. Furthermore, better utilization of resources, cost efficiency, and improved business processes are contributing to the growth of the workflow management system market. The rapid adoption of cloud-based technology and automation in the various enterprises is expected to grow demand for the workflow management system market.

