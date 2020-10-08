Spiral Welded Pipe Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spiral Welded Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spiral Welded Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Research Report: EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Segmentation by Product: ERW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

SSAW Pipes



Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Segmentation by Application: Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission



The Spiral Welded Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spiral Welded Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spiral Welded Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spiral Welded Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Spiral Welded Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 ERW Pipes

1.4.3 LSAW Pipes

1.4.4 SSAW Pipes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Crude Oil Transmission

1.5.3 Natural Gas Transmission

1.5.4 Refined Products Transmission

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Spiral Welded Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Spiral Welded Pipe Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Spiral Welded Pipe Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Spiral Welded Pipe by Country

6.1.1 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe by Country

7.1.1 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 EVRAZ

11.1.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

11.1.2 EVRAZ Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 EVRAZ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 EVRAZ Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.1.5 EVRAZ Related Developments

11.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

11.2.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information

11.2.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.2.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Related Developments

11.3 JFE

11.3.1 JFE Corporation Information

11.3.2 JFE Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 JFE Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.3.5 JFE Related Developments

11.4 Jindal SAW Ltd

11.4.1 Jindal SAW Ltd Corporation Information

11.4.2 Jindal SAW Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Jindal SAW Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Jindal SAW Ltd Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.4.5 Jindal SAW Ltd Related Developments

11.5 EUROPIPE Group

11.5.1 EUROPIPE Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 EUROPIPE Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 EUROPIPE Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 EUROPIPE Group Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.5.5 EUROPIPE Group Related Developments

11.6 Essar Steel

11.6.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

11.6.2 Essar Steel Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Essar Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Essar Steel Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.6.5 Essar Steel Related Developments

11.7 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

11.7.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Corporation Information

11.7.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.7.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Related Developments

11.8 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company

11.8.1 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Corporation Information

11.8.2 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.8.5 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Related Developments

11.9 Zhejiang Kingland

11.9.1 Zhejiang Kingland Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zhejiang Kingland Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Zhejiang Kingland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Zhejiang Kingland Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.9.5 Zhejiang Kingland Related Developments

11.10 Tenaris

11.10.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tenaris Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.10.5 Tenaris Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Spiral Welded Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

