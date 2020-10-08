Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Berry Global, Bulk Lift, Conitex Sonoco

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intermediate Bulk Container market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intermediate Bulk Container market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intermediate Bulk Container report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intermediate Bulk Container report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intermediate Bulk Container market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intermediate Bulk Container market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intermediate Bulk Container market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intermediate Bulk Container market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intermediate Bulk Container market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Research Report: Berry Global, Bulk Lift, Conitex Sonoco, Global-Pak, Greif, Plastipak

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic composite IBC

Heavy-gauge plastic IBC

Folding IBC

Flexible IBC



Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical industry

Food and Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Agriculture industry

Transportation and Logistics



The Intermediate Bulk Container Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intermediate Bulk Container market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intermediate Bulk Container market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intermediate Bulk Container market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intermediate Bulk Container industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intermediate Bulk Container market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intermediate Bulk Container market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intermediate Bulk Container market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Intermediate Bulk Container Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastic composite IBC

1.4.3 Heavy-gauge plastic IBC

1.4.4 Folding IBC

1.4.5 Flexible IBC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical industry

1.5.3 Food and Beverage industry

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical industry

1.5.5 Agriculture industry

1.5.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Intermediate Bulk Container Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Intermediate Bulk Container Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intermediate Bulk Container Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intermediate Bulk Container Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Intermediate Bulk Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Intermediate Bulk Container Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Intermediate Bulk Container Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Intermediate Bulk Container by Country

6.1.1 North America Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intermediate Bulk Container by Country

7.1.1 Europe Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Container by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Container by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Container Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Berry Global

11.1.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

11.1.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Berry Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Berry Global Intermediate Bulk Container Products Offered

11.1.5 Berry Global Related Developments

11.2 Bulk Lift

11.2.1 Bulk Lift Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bulk Lift Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bulk Lift Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bulk Lift Intermediate Bulk Container Products Offered

11.2.5 Bulk Lift Related Developments

11.3 Conitex Sonoco

11.3.1 Conitex Sonoco Corporation Information

11.3.2 Conitex Sonoco Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Conitex Sonoco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Conitex Sonoco Intermediate Bulk Container Products Offered

11.3.5 Conitex Sonoco Related Developments

11.4 Global-Pak

11.4.1 Global-Pak Corporation Information

11.4.2 Global-Pak Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Global-Pak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Global-Pak Intermediate Bulk Container Products Offered

11.4.5 Global-Pak Related Developments

11.5 Greif

11.5.1 Greif Corporation Information

11.5.2 Greif Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Greif Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Greif Intermediate Bulk Container Products Offered

11.5.5 Greif Related Developments

11.6 Plastipak

11.6.1 Plastipak Corporation Information

11.6.2 Plastipak Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Plastipak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Plastipak Intermediate Bulk Container Products Offered

11.6.5 Plastipak Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Intermediate Bulk Container Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intermediate Bulk Container Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intermediate Bulk Container Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”