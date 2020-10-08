Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Passive Fire Protection Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Passive Fire Protection Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Hempel, Promat International, Kansai Paint, Teknos Group, Carboline, Nullifire
Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Intumescent
Cementitious
Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction
Oil & Gas
Transportation
The Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Passive Fire Protection Coatings market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Passive Fire Protection Coatings industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Passive Fire Protection Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Intumescent
1.4.3 Cementitious
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building & Construction
1.5.3 Oil & Gas
1.5.4 Transportation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Passive Fire Protection Coatings Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Country
6.1.1 North America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Country
7.1.1 Europe Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Fire Protection Coatings by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 AkzoNobel
11.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
11.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 AkzoNobel Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.1.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments
11.2 PPG Industries
11.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 PPG Industries Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.2.5 PPG Industries Related Developments
11.3 Sherwin-Williams
11.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
11.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments
11.4 Jotun
11.4.1 Jotun Corporation Information
11.4.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Jotun Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.4.5 Jotun Related Developments
11.5 Hempel
11.5.1 Hempel Corporation Information
11.5.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Hempel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Hempel Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.5.5 Hempel Related Developments
11.6 Promat International
11.6.1 Promat International Corporation Information
11.6.2 Promat International Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Promat International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Promat International Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.6.5 Promat International Related Developments
11.7 Kansai Paint
11.7.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information
11.7.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Kansai Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Kansai Paint Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.7.5 Kansai Paint Related Developments
11.8 Teknos Group
11.8.1 Teknos Group Corporation Information
11.8.2 Teknos Group Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Teknos Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Teknos Group Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.8.5 Teknos Group Related Developments
11.9 Carboline
11.9.1 Carboline Corporation Information
11.9.2 Carboline Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Carboline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Carboline Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.9.5 Carboline Related Developments
11.10 Nullifire
11.10.1 Nullifire Corporation Information
11.10.2 Nullifire Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Nullifire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Nullifire Passive Fire Protection Coatings Products Offered
11.10.5 Nullifire Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Passive Fire Protection Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Passive Fire Protection Coatings Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
