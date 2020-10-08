Online Grocery Market Technology Growth Research Report Forecast to 2027 | Amazon.com, BigBasket, Fresh Direct, LLC, Honestbee, mySupermarket

The online grocery platforms allow users to get home delivery of grocery products by placing an order online. The penetration of the internet is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the online grocery market. The online grocery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in the market. Moreover, due to the low entry barriers, a large number of new entrants are penetrating the market.

The increasing popularity of smartphones and penetration of internet are the major factors supporting the growth of the online grocery market. However, the increasing number of cyberattacks and privacy concerns might hinder the growth of the online grocery market. Further the COVID19 outbreak has supported the growth of online grocery market owing to the lockdowns and movements across the globe. The APAC region is expected to hold a significant market share of the online grocery market during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing number of smartphone users.

“Online Grocery Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

Amazon.com, Inc, BigBasket, Fresh Direct, LLC, Honestbee, mySupermarket Limited, NetGrocer.com, Inc., Safeway, Inc., Schwan Food Company, ShopFoodEx, Walmart

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Online Grocerymarket. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Online Grocerymarket’s trajectory between forecast periods.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online grocery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online grocery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

