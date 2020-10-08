OTA Testing Market Growth Trends Analysis and Dynamic Demand, Forecast 2018 to 2028

OTA Testing Market Introduction

Over The Air (OTA) testing is done to accurately predict real-world wireless devices’ safety, reliability, and performance. OTA testing of products incorporating wireless technology is required by many standards carriers, vendors, organizations, and regulatory bodies. In OTA testing, the device is placed in free space environment inside the test chamber along with the stimulation of real-life situations.

With the increasing adoption of wireless technology, OTA testing has gained importance to test these technologies. It is also done in order to certify various products including networked machine devices, smartphones, and tablets, according to the set standards. Most M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers also require OTA-certified products in order to reduce complexity, avoid costly design errors, and ensure fast time-to-market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5240

OTA Testing Market – Competitive Landscape

Keysight Technologies has added Real Time Scan and Time Domain Scan capabilities to its Keysight N9048B PXE Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) receiver. New capabilities by Keysight in EMI receiver will enable test lab and in-house self-certification labs to reduce the overall test time and perform single capture and analysis.

Anritsu Co. has launched optical spectrum analyzer (OSA) MS9740B. It features improved functionality, performance, high speed, and compact size and can help designers and manufacturing engineers working with the 100G/400G optical modules.

Intertek

Founded in 1888, Intertek is located in the UK. The company provides product testing, inspection, and certification services.

Bureau Veritas

Founded in 1828, Bureau Veritas is located in France. It is an international certification agency and also provides HSE expertise.

Rohde & Schwarz

Founded in 1933, Rohde & Schwarz is located in Germany. The company provides broadcasting and media, T&M equipment, secure communications, cybersecurity, service, support and system integration, and radiolocation for security and frequency management.

Eurofins Scientific

Founded in 1987, Eurofins Scientific is located in Brussels. The company provides testing and support services to consumer products, environmental, pharmaceutical, food, and agriscience industries.

Key players in the OTA testing market are TUV Rheinland, ETS Lindgren, Testilabs, Electro Magnetic Test, Inc., Octoscope, Inc., UL LLC, Cetecom, and SGS.

OTA Testing Market Dynamics

Adoption of 5G Technology to Drive Demand in OTA Testing Market

Evolving 5G technology is resulting in rise in wireless technology users connecting to wireless networks. With the growing expectation of high level of accessibility and quality by wireless users from various devices, carriers are increasingly focusing on providing reliable network and devices. This is resulting in increasing importance of OTA testing providing results on performance of device in actual conditions. Moreover, components testing supporting 5G technology is likely to be different from 4G/LTE.

In the next few years, new devices are expected to become highly integrated that using cable connection for testing will become difficult, therefore, making OTA testing critically important for 5G. Moreover, standards will also be set for OTA testing of 5G devices along with the standards on minimum performance requirement. For instance, Cellular Telephone Industries Association has set standards for OTA testing of 3G and 4G devices and also has certification labs worldwide.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5240

Companies are also offering comprehensive OTA testing solutions to support 5G network device testing. Meanwhile, devices OEMs and network operators are focusing on certifying the performance and reliability of devices and base stations in the environment resembling real-life situations.

Growing Demand for OTA Testing in IoT Wireless Devices for Performance Evaluation

With wide application of Internet of Things (IoT) wireless devices, there has been a significant growth in the OTA testing market with OTA testing to be performed in the research and development, certification, and mass production stages. With growing demand for IoT wireless device testing, new systems are also being provided by companies, especially for OTA testing of IoT devices. Solutions are being developed that corresponds to various wireless communication standards such as Bluetooth, cellular phone, and WiFi.

In recent years, owing to the ubiquitous IoT device application, it has become necessary for OTA testing to be done in fast, accurate, and cost-effective way. Hence, companies are focusing on developing solutions and systems to improve standard OTA testing in order to meet IoT OTA testing requirements.

Lack of Support for Radiated Two Stage Testing in OTA Testing

The radiated two stage testing method to evaluate LTE MIMO wireless user equipment performance, especially for standard organizations. However, the lack of support has challenged the radiated two stage testing for OTA as well as for its negligence of self-interference in DUT in throughput test. Moreover, self-interference in DUT can reduce receiver sensitivity significantly, thus, affecting test accuracy if it is not induced properly in the test setup.

Meanwhile, 5G OTA testing is also one of the major challenges for wireless communication, 5G deployment and for operational success due to the evolution and use of new concepts in 5G such as beamforming, MIMO, and use of mmWave frequencies.

OTA Testing Market Segmentation

Based on the technology, the OTA testing market is segmented into

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Based on the application, the OTA testing market is segmented into

Traffic Control System

Mobile Payment System

Utilities Management System

Home Automation

Others

Based on end use industry, the OTA testing market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.