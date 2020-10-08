Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Survey on Developing Application 2029

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Overview

Contactless biometrics is a relatively new technology for face, fingerprint, and iris identifications. Contactless biometrics technology has attracted a newfound attention among industries on the back of COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing measures have spurred role of contactless technologies in businesses. A recent case in point is the adoption of contactless biometrics at airports in some developed countries. The aviation industry thus has been accelerator of the growth of the contactless biometrics technology market. Post-COVID era will accelerate the prospects of the technology, unarguably. To boost the passenger traffic, the aviation industry has made some drastic operational changes, and the adoption of contactless biometrics technology is one of them.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6701

A wide array of offerings come under the ambit of the contactless biometrics market. These include time attendance, management of personnel, and registration.

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

In the wake of quarantine requirements, recent months have stirred the popularity of contactless biometrics. Another solid thrust has come from the large proportion of worldwide population working from home, where contactless biometrics may facilitate remote identification, by using mobile applications. Numerous companies have expanded the portfolio of biometrics by recently including contactless in their offering. A few players are leaning on improving the functionalities of contactless biometrics technology. One way is doing it to offer integrated product, where cloud plays a crucial role.

A number of airports have seen the adoption of contactless biometrics. Thus, the aviation industry is one of the key enablers for the expansion of the contactless biometrics market. Examples include airport at Heathrow, Los Angeles, Orlando, and JFK. Need for seamless authentication process in various developing countries will bolster the adoption of contactless biometrics technology.

Some of the key stakeholders in the contactless biometrics technology market are Touchless Biometric Systems AG, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, HID Global, Gemalto N.V., Fujitsu Limited, Fingerprint Cards AB, and Aware Inc.

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=6701<ype=S

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Growth Dynamics

One of the key enablers of contactless biometrics technology is avoiding contacts in COVID era, since safety concerns in the wake of the novel coronavirus have intensified. Growing prospect of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies in e-commerce is one of the key trends strengthening revenue potential in the contactless biometrics technology market. The BFSI sector is expected to new avenue for revenue stream for players. Integration of cloud-based services with touchless biometric technology is opening new prospect in the contactless biometrics technology market. The incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies has boosted capability of contactless biometrics.

However, privacy concerns of the customer data has dampened the prospects in the contactless biometrics technology market. Nevertheless, both private players and governments are making efforts to allay these concerns. One of the ways is framing better regulations. The increasing initiatives by smartphone makers on adopting cutting-edge facial recognition software is boosting the growth dynamics in the contactless biometrics technology market. They are focusing on improving the user experience.

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Regional Outlook

The various regional markets are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Of these, North America market has seen vast appetite for touch-less biometrics systems for military and government agencies. Moreover, the utility of contactless biometrics among law enforcement agencies in the U.S. is a case in point. The Asia Pacific is emerging as the vastly lucrative contactless biometrics technology market.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6701

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.