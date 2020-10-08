Edible Films and Coatings Market Projected to be Resilient During 2029

Edible Films and Coatings Market: Overview

The edible films and coatings market is projected to record a stable growth rate across the forecast period of 2019-2029. Properties of products like delay in decaying of food products and increased shelf life are vital components of consumer demand. Edible coatings serve as barriers against various aspects such as lipid transfer, loss of moisture, desiccation, and dehydration that can lower the quality of the food product. Edible films and coatings are also useful for perishable fruits as it helps in decreasing respiration rate, enhancing textural quality, and assists in retaining its natural color. Thus, all these factors aid the edible films and coatings market to climb the growth ladder effectively.

Based on the application, the edible films and coatings market can be classified into poultry and fish, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, and others. In terms of ingredient type, the edible films and coatings market is segmented into lipids, composite films, polysaccharides, proteins, and surfactants.

The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak may not have a huge negative impact on the edible films and coatings market. However, the production of edible films and coatings may be affected due to the lockdown measures taken by various countries for flattening the curve of the transmission.

This edible films and coatings market report hit a bull’s eye in terms of analysis of the various factors influencing their demand and consumer preferences. These factors include the key trends, competitive landscape, and also the regional analysis of the edible films and coatings market. Market stakeholders can greatly benefit from this thoroughly researched report on the edible films and coatings market. Furthermore, this report also provides a bird’s eye view in regard to the effect of COVID-19 outbreak on the edible films and coatings market.

Edible Films and Coatings Market: Competitive Evaluation

A highly fragmented landscape, the edible films and coatings market consists of hybrid players, both national and international. Manufacturers involved in the edible films and coatings market invest more in research and development activities for trying new formulations that add value to the edible films and coatings, eventually making them effective for use in food products.

Edible Films and Coatings Market: Key Players

Bluwrap Skipping Rocks Lab

TIPA CORP

Mantrose-Haeuser Co.

CP Kelco

Cargill Incorporated

MONOSOL LLC

Tate & Lyle

FMC Corporation

Edible Films and Coatings Market: Key Trends

Packaging materials are proving to be a serious environmental concern for the planet. To tackle this concern, numerous manufacturers are placing their bet on edible films and coatings. 100 percent biodegradable edible films and coatings made from starch, cellulose, proteins, etc. to improve the shelf life of the food products are also making a mark in the edible films and coatings market. Egg-based edible films and coatings may also grab the limelight across the forecast period. A research team from Rice University has found a novel protein coating with egg as its base to extend the shelf life of perishable vegetables and fruits. It would also help in preventing wastage of eggs.

Edible Films and Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

The geographical horizon of the edible films and coatings market comprises South America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America is envisioned to emerge as the largest shareholder in the edible films and coatings market. Many food producers are embracing edible films and coatings over other packaging materials for reducing the carbon footprint.

