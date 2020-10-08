Ice Tea Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2029

Global Ice Tea Market: Overview

The demand within the global ice tea market is slated to rise at a stellar pace in the years to follow. There has been an increasing inclination of the masses towards consuming refreshing drinks. Several people have replaced their morning and evening hot drinks with colder, refreshing, and rejuvenating alternatives. Research and development initiatives pertaining to iced tea have gained momentum in recent times. An important product in the food and beverages sector, iced tea has become the favourite of young teetotallers. It has emerged as a healthy alternative to soda-rich soft drinks. Besides, use of iced tea has also become popular amongst the older people battling chronic diseases. In this context, it is safe to state that the global iced tea market would expand at a formidable pace in the years to follow.

In this review, TMR Research attempts to give a concise account of the trends and opportunities that have generated fresh revenue within the global iced tea market. Availability of multiple flavours of iced tea has also created a buzz across the market. Several people have been enthusiastic about researching on the health benefits of organic foods. This factor could also drive sales across the global iced tea market.

Global Iced Tea Market: Notable Developments

The vendors operating in the global iced tea market are leveraging the trends and propensities operating across the food and beverages industry. The trend of organic consumption has gathered heat in recent times. There has been a slow takeover of inorganic products by organic, healthier alternatives. This trend shall play to the advantage of the investors who are putting their money in the iced tea market. As a large population of people endorse vegan lifestyles., consumption of iced tea, and other non-milk beverages, shall increase.

Several people celebrated National Iced Tea Day on 10th of June, this year. This factor has been a major defining trend for the growth of the global iced tea market. It has helped in generated awareness about the taste, health benefits, and preparation of iced tea.

Key Players

Arizona Beverages USA

The Coca-Cola Company

Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc.

Global Iced Tea Market: Growth Drivers

Availability of Various Flavours of Iced Tea

The development of fruit-infused iced tea has emerged as a key factor responsible for the growth and development of the market. There have been several rounds of research to develop iced tea made from watermelon, lemon, blueberry, and several other flavours. Restaurants serving fast foods have become prominent selling points for iced tea. The beverage is considered to be served best with Italian and Chinese cuisines in several parts of the world. A number of regions have also developed their indigenous variants of iced tea. On account of the factors stated herein, it is safe to expect that the iced tea market would attract fresh investments in the times to follow.

Iced Tea as an Alternative for Teetotallers

The health benefits of consuming iced tea have also persuaded a large population to prefer it over other drinks. Several manufacturers produce iced tea leaves that are detoxifying for the body. This factor, coupled with the quest of the masses to try out new drinks and foods, has given an impetus to market expansion. In addition to this, breweries have also begun serving iced tea as a healthy alternative for teetotallers. The aforementioned trends support the growth of the global iced tea market.

