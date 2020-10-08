Emergency Lightening Market Development and Growth Opportunities by Forecast 2028

GLOBAL EMERGENCY LIGHTENING MARKET: AN OVERVIEW

Emergency lighting solutions are often battery-packed lighting devices which go into effect immediately during emergencies like power-cuts. These are ideal for various types of infrastructures including dormitories, hotels, and apartments. Moreover, new building codes require installation of these in older buildings as well. These often relied on incandescent light bulbs. However, new inventions make it possible to use LED bulbs to be used during emergencies as well. The growth of the market is expected to drive significant growth for players in the global emergency lightening market. These are also used in automobiles, wherein they are expected to witness highest demand in the near future. The rising demand for these in electric vehicles, and growing stringent codes regarding lighting are expected to drive robust growth for players in the emergency lighting market in the near future.

GLOBAL EMERGENCY LIGHTENING MARKET: NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

According to a recent article in Journal for Emergency Services, emergency lighting may be one of the most important solutions in avoiding deadly accidents. The journal reported that among the several factors involved in averting risks properly positioned emergency lighting, horns, and sirens, and retroflective striping may be the most important factor in avoiding collisions. This is really important article and can promote more opportunities for growth. Currently, emergency vehicle are under increasing pressure to provide emergency care, thanks to increasing urbanization, traffic, and long-distances covered in regions like North America. Emergency lighting can help avoid accidents for the precious life-saving tasks and promise considerable growth for players in the global emergency lightening market.

In 2019, a major power outage under the nose of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. left several stranded, thanks to a major county-wide power outage. The power outage resulted in dead cell transmissions for 57% of the sites and 134 transmitters. The residents in the area also complained about emergency lighting staying on for only about 12 hours, after which nationwide reports of accidents among residents emerged. Increasing threats of averse climatic events, and regular happenings like these raise questions about the ideal duration of power emergency lighting power solutions. This can be considered a pain-point in the market and provide opportunities for new players for growth in the emergency lightening market.

GLOBAL EMERGENCY LIGHTENING MARKET: DRIVERS AND TRENDS

The emergency lightening market is expected to witness unprecedented growth, thanks to rising innovation and rising regulations surrounding building codes. The rising demand for these solutions across board in malls, residential complexes, and commercial projects alike are expected to drive significant opportunities for players in the emergency lighting market in the near future. The increasing demand for these in new solutions like data centers will also result in considerable growth. Moreover, in commercial activities like data centers, large power backups with more than standard 12 hours of backup can also provide significant room for growth.

GLOBAL EMERGENCY LIGHTENING MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global emergency lightening market report is divided into several key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The growth of these solutions and standardised policies for these in Europe and North America will result in considerable growth. Moreover, rising adoption of these solutions across Asia Pacific, rising demand for 24/7 connectivity, and growing importance of backing up data, and appliances will also result in considerable growth for the emergency lightening market in the near future. The Asia Pacific region will drive the highest CAGR for growth during the forecast period, while North America is expected to drive the highest total revenues in the near future.

