Edible Mushroom Market to Grow at 4.0% CAGR to Reach US$ 72080 Million in 2021-2027

The global Edible Mushroom market size is projected to reach US$ 72080 million by 2027, from US$ 56970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

The global Edible Mushroom report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Edible Mushroom report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Edible Mushroom market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

By Application:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Retailers

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Edible Mushroom market are:

The Mushroom Compan

Monaghan Mushrooms

Bonduelle Group

Okechamp

Lutèce Holding

Monterey Mushrooms

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech

…

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Edible Mushroom Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Edible Mushroom Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edible Mushroom

1.2 Edible Mushroom Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Edible Mushroom Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Button Mushroom

1.2.3 Shiitake Mushroom

1.2.4 Oyster Mushroom

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Edible Mushroom Segment by Application

1.3.1 Edible Mushroom Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Specialty Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 E-Commerce

1.4 Global Edible Mushroom Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Edible Mushroom Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Edible Mushroom Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Edible Mushroom Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Edible Mushroom Industry

1.6 Edible Mushroom Market Trends

2 Global Edible Mushroom Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Edible Mushroom Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Edible Mushroom Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Edible Mushroom Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Edible Mushroom Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Edible Mushroom Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Edible Mushroom Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Edible Mushroom Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Edible Mushroom Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Edible Mushroom Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Edible Mushroom Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Edible Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Edible Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Edible Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Edible Mushroom Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Edible Mushroom Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Edible Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Edible Mushroom Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Mushroom Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Edible Mushroom Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Edible Mushroom Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Edible Mushroom Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Edible Mushroom Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Edible Mushroom Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Edible Mushroom Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Edible Mushroom Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Edible Mushroom Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Edible Mushroom Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edible Mushroom Business

6.1 The Mushroom Compan

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 The Mushroom Compan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 The Mushroom Compan Edible Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 The Mushroom Compan Products Offered

6.1.5 The Mushroom Compan Recent Development

6.2 Monaghan Mushrooms

6.2.1 Monaghan Mushrooms Corporation Information

6.2.2 Monaghan Mushrooms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Monaghan Mushrooms Edible Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Monaghan Mushrooms Products Offered

6.2.5 Monaghan Mushrooms Recent Development

6.3 Bonduelle Group

6.3.1 Bonduelle Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bonduelle Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Bonduelle Group Edible Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Bonduelle Group Products Offered

6.3.5 Bonduelle Group Recent Development

6.4 Okechamp

6.4.1 Okechamp Corporation Information

6.4.2 Okechamp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Okechamp Edible Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Okechamp Products Offered

6.4.5 Okechamp Recent Development

6.5 Lutèce Holding

6.5.1 Lutèce Holding Corporation Information

6.5.2 Lutèce Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Lutèce Holding Edible Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Lutèce Holding Products Offered

6.5.5 Lutèce Holding Recent Development

6.6 Monterey Mushrooms

6.6.1 Monterey Mushrooms Corporation Information

6.6.2 Monterey Mushrooms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Monterey Mushrooms Edible Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Monterey Mushrooms Products Offered

6.6.5 Monterey Mushrooms Recent Development

6.7 Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech

6.6.1 Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Edible Mushroom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Products Offered

6.7.5 Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Recent Development

…

