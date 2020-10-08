Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Overview by Increasing Demand and Sales 2019 to 2027

The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market is growing along with the Energy and Power industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Liquefied Natural Gas mainly contains methane, which is condensed to liquid state by cooling at 256 degree Fahrenheit. The higher reduction of volume when compared to CNG is an advantage to transfer LNG from one country to another as per the requirement. Increasing consumption of energy will accelerate the usage of LNG further. It is estimated that more than 250 years of renewable natural gas is available as per the current consumption level, new pipelines, inter connections and LNG infrastructures are being built to exploit this unconventional resource.

The report aims to provide an overview of India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market along with detailed segmentation of market by application, and end-user verticals. Continuous growth of Indian economy, along with competitive fuel and gas pricing is the major factor driving the growth of LNG market in India.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Energy and Power industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the important players in India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market are Shell, Chevron, Atlantic, Total, Bechtel Corporation, BG Group, GAIL, and Petronet LNG Limited.

