Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2019 – 2027

The Europe IGBT and Thyristor market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

IGBT modules are used in electric cars and hybrid vehicles as they require a higher level of reliability compared to conventional industrial purposes. The more reliability of IGBT modules in comparison to other systems is the primary factor fueling the growth of the IGBT and thyristor market. The European automotive industry is witnessing a significant transformation from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, owing to their eco-friendly characteristics which is likely to drive the IGBT and thyristor market.

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. These factors are likely to drive the . The European IGBT and thyristor market are expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe IGBT and Thyristor in the market.

Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Packaging Type

IGBT Discrete

IGBT Module

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Power Rating

Low

Medium

High

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Application

Energy & Power

Rail Traction Systems

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Others

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by Thyristor Application

Power Transmission Systems

Motor Controllers

Light Dimmers

Pressure Control Systems

Liquid-Level Regulators

Others

European IGBT and Thyristor Market by Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

European IGBT and Thyristor Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co Ltd

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

SEMIKRON

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

