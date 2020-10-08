Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2019 – 2027
The Europe IGBT and Thyristor market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
IGBT modules are used in electric cars and hybrid vehicles as they require a higher level of reliability compared to conventional industrial purposes. The more reliability of IGBT modules in comparison to other systems is the primary factor fueling the growth of the IGBT and thyristor market. The European automotive industry is witnessing a significant transformation from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, owing to their eco-friendly characteristics which is likely to drive the IGBT and thyristor market.
Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. These factors are likely to drive the . The European IGBT and thyristor market are expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe IGBT and Thyristor in the market.
Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION
European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Packaging Type
- IGBT Discrete
- IGBT Module
European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Power Rating
- Low
- Medium
- High
European IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Application
- Energy & Power
- Rail Traction Systems
- Uninterrupted Power Supply
- Electric Vehicles
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
European IGBT and Thyristor Market by Thyristor Application
- Power Transmission Systems
- Motor Controllers
- Light Dimmers
- Pressure Control Systems
- Liquid-Level Regulators
- Others
European IGBT and Thyristor Market by Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
European IGBT and Thyristor Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ROHM Co Ltd
- Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- SEMIKRON
- VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC
- FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
