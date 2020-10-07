Advanced Report on Personalized Medicine Market 2027 | Abbott Laboratories,Amgen, Inc.,AstraZeneca,Bayer AG,Eli Lilly and Company

Personalized medicine is tailoring of a treatment to a specific patient i.e. designing medicine treatment on the basis of diagnosis, disease condition, patient history, body physics, and other factors related to patients and diseases. Personalized medicine is also known as precision medicine, stratified medicine, or P4 medicine. In personalized medicine, diagnostic analysis is often conducted for selecting suitable and best treatments based on the patient’s genetic content or other molecular or cellular analysis. Personalized medicine has best response and highest safety margin to ensure enhanced patient care by allowing every patient to attain earlier diagnosis, risk assessment, and best treatment. Additionally, personalized medicine offers opportunities to improve health care by lowering overall treatment costs.

Key Players:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Amgen, Inc.

3. AstraZeneca

4. Bayer AG

5. Eli Lilly and Company

6. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

7. Merck & Co., Inc

8. Mylan N.V.

9. Novartis AG

10. Pfizer, Inc.

The personalized medicine market is anticipated to grow due to availability of a wide range of nutrition & wellness products and increased Over the Counter (OTC) sale of these products. However, high competition among existing market players, and lack of awareness among the rural population in developing economies are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rise in the prevalence of various types of cancer, affordability of personalized medicine therapy in cancer drugs and various other disease indications is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The “Personalized Medicine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in personalized medicine market with detailed market segmentation by product and geography. The personalized medicine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in personalized medicine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

