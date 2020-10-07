Armenia Banking Market Registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019-2026 | Ameriabank CJSC,ARARATBANK OJSC,ArmSwissBank CJSC,Converse Bank CJSC,HSBC Armenia

The Armenia banking market was valued at $519 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $996 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019-2026. A bank is a financial institution licensed to accept deposits from the public and create credit in the market. The banking system operates into corporate banking, retail banking, investment banking, wholesale banking, and other such banking segments globally. It provides various products and services such as wealth management, credit and cash management, currency exchange, and other financial transactions and services in the industry. The banking system is highly regulated in most of the countries, responsible for ensuring financial stability and protecting depositors’ funds, regulate exchange rates to control inflation, and other such allied activities in the banking sector.

Key Players:

Ameriabank CJSC

ARARATBANK OJSC

ArmSwissBank CJSC

Converse Bank CJSC

HSBC Armenia

ID Bank

ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK CJSC

ArmBusinessBank CJSC

Ardshinbank CJSC

Inecobank CJSC.

In Armenia, Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) is a single regulator responsible for the protection of consumer rights and other activities in the financial system of the country. The banking system is the biggest part of the financial market and is highly dominated by banks that account for 88% of the total assets of the system. It has 17 commercial banks operating in the Republic of Armenia, and all commercial banks are currently participating in exchange trading of Armenia.

The Armenia banking market is segmented on the basis of sector and type. On the basis of sector, it is segmented into retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. By type, it is bifurcated into closed joint-stock company (CJSC) and open joint-stock company (OJSC).

