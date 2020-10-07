Liquid Smoke Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities During 2027

Liquid smoke is a widely used flavor additive in commercial barbecue sauces and marinades. It is also used in hot dogs, meat and many kinds of cheese to add a smoky flavor. It is the condensate product derived from the destructive distillation of wood. The production of liquid smoke involves the wood smoke obtained from hardwood such as hickory and oak, which is further distilled and condensed. The condensate obtained is then filtered out of any impurities in the form of soot or ash to produce liquid smoke. The acidic, as well as phenolic content of liquid smoke, is responsible for the flavor and texture of the food product. In addition, liquid smoke is also used as a color preservative, browning agent and anti-microbial agent in the food hospitality sector.

Key Players:

1.Azelis S.A.

2.B and G Foods, Inc.

3.Baumer Foods, Inc.

4.Besmoke

5.Colgin, Inc.

6.Kerry Group plc

7.MSK Ingredients Ltd.

8.Red Arrow International LLC

9.Redbrook Ingredient Services Ltd

10.Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V.

The liquid smoke market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer preferences for smoked sausages, salmons and other smoked food products coupled with growing number of restaurants and cafes adopting the product to enhance flavor and fragrance. Furthermore, demands for processed meat products with rising pet ownerships further fuel the growth of the liquid smoke market. However, alternatives of the product in the market and fewer health risks associated with the product consumption may hamper the growth of the liquid smoke market. Nonetheless, the market opportunity lies in the growing meat-eating population in developing countries during the forecast period.

The “Global Liquid Smoke Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of liquid smoke market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global liquid smoke market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liquid smoke market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global liquid smoke market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as hickory, mesquite, applewood and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as seafood & meat, sauces, dairy, pet foods & treats and others.

