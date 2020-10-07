Mycotoxin Testing Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth By 2027 | ALS Limited,AsureQuality,Bureau Veritas,Eurofins Scientific

Mycotoxin is a toxic compounds contaminating a wide range of plants such as crop and fruits. These contaminated crops are toxic to humans and animals consumption and hence, a major health issue for the consumer. Mycotoxin are cancer genic, mutagenic, teratogenic and immunosuppressive, depending on specific substances and concentration. The primary source for mycotoxin entering the food chain is cereals, although many other food items such as fruits and nuts also get contaminated with mycotoxin as well.

The most common and problematic mycotoxin leading to health issues include aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON/vomitoxin), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2 and zearalenone (F-2). More than 100 countries globally have established regulations for mycotoxin in food and feed to ensure food and feed safety. Consequently, reliable and efficient mycotoxin testing solutions are paramount. Mycotoxin testing is needed to take place at every step in the food supply chain.

Increase the prevalence of foodborne illness due to mycotoxin contamination and change in atmospheric conditions are the factors driving the growth of the mycotoxin testing market. Moreover, increasing consumer complaints, incremented international trade and growing health concern among consumers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of food control systems, technology, infrastructure and resources in developing countries and high capital investment are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

The global mycotoxin testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology and application. Based on test type the global mycotoxin testing is divided into, aflatoxin, ochratoxin, fusarium, patulin and others. Likewise, on the basis of technology the market is categorized into, chromatography, spectroscopy, ELISA and others. On the basis of application, the global mycotoxin testing market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals, grains & pulses, meat & poultry, processed food and others.

