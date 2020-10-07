Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

A recent market research report on the Automotive Fuel Injectors market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Automotive Fuel Injectors market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Automotive Fuel Injectors market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Fuel Injectors market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Automotive Fuel Injectors

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Automotive Fuel Injectors market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Automotive Fuel Injectors in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market

The presented report dissects the Automotive Fuel Injectors market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

The report on automotive fuel injectors market provides thorough analysis on major players involved in the distribution and manufacturing of automotive fuel injectors. The competitive landscape chapter in the automotive fuel injectors market report covers key aspects such as automotive fuel injectors product portfolio, SWOT analysis, key strategies, expansion plans and new developments. The automotive fuel injectors market report includes profiles of major players such as Delphi Technologies PLC, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Companies in the automotive fuel injectors market are focusing on new product development in a bid to offer high precision fuel flow. Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. is developing advanced automotive fuel injectors using technologies that lessen carbon dioxide emissions alongside improving thermal efficiency of the engine. Apart from higher performance, Hitachi’s automotive fuel injectors also provide optimum drive control and precision fuel injection.

Recently, Robert Bosch GmbH has developed special dual-fuel automotive fuel injectors for gas operated engines. These automotive fuel injectors ensure efficient combustion and ignition of air/gas mixtures delivering higher performance and reducing nitrogen oxide emissions.

In 2018, Delphi Technologies PLC began pilot production of micro-valve automotive fuel injectors – the DFI 21 – that are well suited for heavy and medium duty diesel engines. The company’s new approach toward using closed loop control in automotive fuel injectors would offer life-time precision along with simplicity.

Additionally, LIFE – an organization in the European Union providing funding for research and innovation – has provided Delphi a major grant for starting pilot line for production of DI-CNG (Direct Injection Compressed Natural Gas) automotive fuel injectors for passenger cars. LIFE’s grant – LIFE13 ENV/LU/000460 – offers a contribution of around 43 percent from European Commission Directorate-General Environment against a total investment of US$ 10.1 million by Delphi Technologies PLC. The research project was initiated in June 2014 and concluded in May 2018.

Companies involved in automotive fuel injectors manufacturing are also focused on capacity expansion. For instance, Denso Corporation expanded is involved in developing an additional plant in Japan in a bid to diversify manufacturing lineup to cover powertrain components such as automotive fuel injectors. The new plant would be developing automotive fuel injectors for gasoline engines and fuel pumps. This expansion would further improve its ability to meet customer demand.

Keihin Corporation is also aiming to expand its production capacity and distribution network to offer advanced automotive fuel injectors. In June 2017, the company established the biggest supply system for electronic automotive fuel injectors.

Definition

Automotive fuel injectors are mechanical devices that are electronically controlled. Automotive fuel injectors inject an appropriate amount of fuel in the combustion chamber to create proper fuel-air mixture for optimum combustion. Three types of automotive fuel injectors are available, namely, port fuel automotive fuel injectors, gasoline direct automotive fuel injectors and diesel direct automotive fuel injectors.

About the Report

The report on automotive fuel injectors market is a comprehensive compilation of vital data and insights on demand and sales projections of automotive fuel injectors. Various aspects impacting the growth in sales of automotive fuel injectors are covered in the report. Moreover, the report provides complete analysis on key drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges that impact the overall automotive fuel injectors market’s growth. Analysis on past automotive fuel injectors market data, current automotive fuel injectors market assessment and forecasts on automotive fuel injectors sales are also covered in the report.

Market Structure

The report on automotive fuel injectors market covers detailed segmentation covering all angles of automotive fuel injectors. The automotive fuel injectors market has been segmented on the basis of type, by fuel type, by sales channel, by vehicle type and by region. By type, automotive fuel injectors are categorized into gasoline port fuel injectors, gasoline direct injectors and diesel direct injectors. By fuel type, automotive fuel injectors market is segmented into gasoline and diesel. By sales channel, automotive fuel injectors market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. In vehicle type segment, analysis on sales of automotive fuel injectors across passenger cars (compact, midsize, premium, luxury and SUV) and commercial vehicles (LCV and HCV) is provided.

The automotive fuel injectors market is thoroughly assessed across key regions in the globe including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Southeast Asia and other Asia Pacific countries, Middle East and Africa (MEA), China and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the above mentioned findings, the automotive fuel injectors market report also answers additional questions such as:

Which type of automotive fuel injectors are widely sold in the market?

Which is the most lucrative fuel type segment apropos to adoption of automotive fuel injectors?

Can aftermarket sales volume surpass those of OEMs in the automotive fuel injectors market?

Which is the most lucrative country with respect to adoption and sales of automotive fuel injectors?

Can sales of automotive fuel injectors in mid-size passenger cars surpass those in compact passenger cars in the future?

Research Methodology

The automotive fuel injectors market report is drafted using a unique research process that includes primary and secondary research methodologies. The data obtained from these processes is triangulated with the information gathered from external sources which facilitates higher accuracy of the researched data apropos to demand and sales of automotive fuel injectors.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Automotive Fuel Injectors market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Automotive Fuel Injectors market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Automotive Fuel Injectors market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

