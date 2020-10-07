Steel Pipe Coatings Market Analysis Of Growth, Trends Progress And Challenges Till Upcoming Year 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Steel Pipe Coatings market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Steel Pipe Coatings market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Steel Pipe Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Steel Pipe Coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Steel Pipe Coatings market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Steel Pipe Coatings market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Steel Pipe Coatings market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Steel Pipe Coatings market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

Innovation in the development of steel pipe coatings for marine environment received a huge boost after new research introduced the concept of producing coatings to prevent biofouling activities. The research suggests using marine organism sensory interference principle for the development of coatings to prevent biofouling from sea barnacles and zebra mussels.

A significant development addressing the burgeoning demand of high-performance steel pipe coatings to inhibit corrosion in oil and gas industries was the release of a study which suggested the use of composite coatings in steel pipelines used in the industry. The study suggested an increase in additives used in coatings aided in enhancing the surface hardness and wear resistance of steel pipelines.

With the demand for treatment of damaged coatings on the rise, researchers released a new study highlighting the use of cathodic protection to decelerate corrosion of the exposed steel pipe while preventing damage to any surrounding coatings.

Some of the leading players operating in the steel pipe coatings market include SHAWCOR, LaBarge Coating, LB Foster, The Bayou Companies, MULHEIM Pipe Coatings, Southland Pipe, Sub-One Systems, and Kelly Pipe Co. LLC.

Steel Pipe Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global steel pipe coatings market can be segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry, and application.

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of the material type as,

Fusion bond epoxy

Bituminous asphalt

Cement-Mortar

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry as,

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building & Construction

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

Wastewater treatment

Irrigation

Others

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Dynamics

Market Size

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segments

Demand & Supply Statistics and Forecast

Current Threats and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, N. Africa)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Western Europe (Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K., France)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Compilation of authentic, accurate, and unbiased intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Steel Pipe Coatings market segments are included in the report.

Why Choose Fact.MR