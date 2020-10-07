Automotive Chip Market Brief Analysis and Application Set to Attain Growth by 2027

A recent report published by The Insights Partners on Automotive Chip market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of Automotive Chip market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Automotive Chip during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in Automotive Chip market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the Automotive Chip market has been segmented by Product (Logic ICs, Analog ICs, Microcontrollers and Microprocessors, Memory); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles); Application (Chassis, Powertrain, Safety System, Body Electronics, Telematics and Infotainment).

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Automotive Chip market globally. This report on ‘Automotive Chip market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT Analysis:

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Maxim Integrated

– Microchip Technology Inc.

– Micron Technology, Inc.

– NVIDIA Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– STMicroelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

Report Introduction

Automotive chips are used for monitoring and controlling various functions in the vehicles. Growing demand for enhanced connectivity chip that provides high capacity data networking, hence driving the growth of the automotive chip market. The growing demand for the vehicle led to the Increasing production of vehicles that propels the growth of the automotive chip market. Autonomous vehicles, e-mobility, advanced security and high connectivity are some of the factors that are accelerating the growth of the automotive chip market.

Market Dynamics

Autonomous vehicles need real-time data processing that required a large number of sensors and high-powered automotive chips, hence growing demand for the automotive chip market. Moreover, a rising requirement for enhanced safety in vehicles is also augmenting the growth of the automotive chip market. The growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe are rising the need for ICs, memory, microprocessor and microcontroller are further boosting the growth of the automotive chip market. The development of automatic vehicles, such as driverless cars and connected vehicles, creates lucrative opportunities for the market player of the automotive chip market.

