Corn Starch Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global corn starch market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Corn Starch Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Native Starch, Modified Starch, and Sweeteners), Application (Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Paper and Board, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other corn starch market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Best Companies Covered in the report Corn Starch Market Research Report:

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate and Lyle Plc

Cargill Incorporated

AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Tereos Syral S.A.S

Associated British Foods plc

Roquette Frères S.A.

Kent Corporation (Grain Processing Corporation)

Other Key Market Players

Ingredion Launches an Organic Corn Starch Product to Meet the Customer Demand

The growing demand for natural and high-quality food products as people around the world are becoming health conscious. This is further expected to fuel demand for different types of corn starches such as gluten-free corn starch. The rising demand for clean-label and organic food products is enabling growth in the corn starch market. This is encouraging food manufacturers to develop new corn starch products in order to increase their share in the market. Ingredion Incorporated a novel corn starch product in July 2018. This product falls under the clean-label product portfolio and is organic in nature. The product aims to fulfil customer demand for natural and organic products.

The multi-functional properties of corn starch propel growth in the market. Corn starch helps to control the viscosity levels during baking. Furthermore, it acts as a thickening agent and helps to mould gum candies. Corn starch is also used in the production of biofuels. The growing ethanol industry is likely to play a significant role in the development of Corn Starch Market. All the above functionalities are expected to stimulate growth in the market over the years to come.

Regional Analysis for Corn Starch Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Corn Starch Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Corn Starch Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Corn Starch Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

