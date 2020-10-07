Location of Things (LoT) Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies ESRI, Alphabet, HERE Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Navizon

The global Location of Things (LoT) market valued at US$ 19.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, and reach US$ 128.75 Bn in 2027.

The global Location of Things market on the basis of Application is categorized into mapping & navigation, asset management, location intelligence, and media & marketing. All the industry sectors use the location based software tools for various purposes. The basic purpose behind using these tools is to organize the data obtained over the internet and put it to meaningful use. Abundant data is available through numerous data points, and the emergence of IoT has just propelled the data explosions. The numerous applications for using location based services are broadly categorized in our study for LoT market.

The Location of Things (LoT) market is segmented based on retail, industrial, transportation & logistics, government & utilities, defense, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others. The boom of e-commerce sector and the associated cut-throat competition in the retail industry has propelled retailers for implementation of solutions that enhance customer experiences. The need for higher customer engagements drive the adoptions of LoT tools in the retail sector.

The combination of IoT and General Positioning System (GPS) would change the movement of people, and goods in a huge way. Amongst the consumers today, the familiarity with the GPS technology is quite good, however the knowledge of the technology is comparatively limited. When the GPS technology is combined with the powerful IoT technology, large untapped potential values can be harnessed. Within the LoT, IoT would collect volumes of data from the devices whereas the GPS would be used in tracking the location of these as well as other devices.

For the mapping & navigation application, LoT technology empowers businesses to track the exact location of IoT based devices. With the exact location, these businesses can harness good information and thereby draw conclusions for their businesses. The mapping & navigation application could be highly useful in industry verticals such as healthcare, retail, industrial, and transportation & logistics.

