Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2020 Size, Revenue, Growth Factors, Development, Share and Forecast till 2027

Programmatic Display Advertising refers to an automatic equipment used for buying and selling of desktop display, video, mobile ads using real-time-bidding. As they target only specific audience and demographics by using key indicators. These campaign use algorithms and software to make them work. It is considered as a time saving method because it decreases efforts made on making deals, price and many more. Another reason, it bridges the gap between buyers and sellers (Advertisers) on various devices and platforms through publisher. These factors are considered as a drivers for the growth in Programmatic Display Advertising Market.

Factors restraining market is basically they produce pretty low engagement rates which means having low click-through return. It can affect productivity and effectiveness on the cost of low-priced ads. Another factor, though it customizes on audience part, it is an expensive process plus there is no surety regarding reply from the audience. Apart from this, in the ad industry, a major issue is fraud related problem which can be solved by Programmatic buying where it will help in reducing fraudulent activities and deliver valuable ads to real viewers. Also, it will grow its applicability to multiple types of devices and will be accepted by mobile programmatic trading which will give more opportunities for the market.

The “Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Programmatic Display Advertising industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Programmatic Display Advertising market with detailed market segmentation by types, platform and geography. The global Programmatic Display Advertising Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Few of the main competitors currently working are:

1. BrightRoll

2. Telaria

3. TubeMogul

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Infectious Media

6. AppNexus

7. Beeswax

8. RhythmOne

9. Rocket Fuel

10. Rubicon Project

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Programmatic Display Advertising across type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Programmatic Display Advertising.

Chapter three provides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter four further provides ecosystem analysis along with PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Programmatic Display Advertising , including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter six discusses the global Programmatic Display Advertising scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

Chapter seven to eleven discuss Programmatic Display Advertising segments by type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

Chapter twelve describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

Chapter thirteen provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Programmatic Display Advertising . The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter fourteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

