Assistant Software Market Outlook: Competitive Intensity is Higher than Ever |Google, Apple, Amazon

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Assistant Software Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google LLC (United States), Apple (United States), Amazon (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Brainasoft (United States), RoboBot Studio (United States), Artificial Solutions (Sweden), SoundHound Inc. (United States), Audioburst (United States) and Nuance Communications (United States).

Market Drivers

Technological Capabilities Are Attracting Users

Increasing Dependency on Electronic Devices to Perform Various Tasks

Increasing Demand for Hands-Free Interaction Capabilities in Cars

Market Trend

Adoption Of Smart Speakers Is Growing Rapidly

Speech-Based Assistant Software Is Highly Popular

Opportunities

Rise Of Smart Homes And Increasing Penetration Of Internet-Of-Things (IoT)

Rapidly Expanding Market For Smart Devices Is Providing More Utility

Increased Awareness And Higher Comfort Levels Demonstrated By Millennials

Challenges

Privacy Issues Generated By Personal Assistants

An assistant software is a software agent that is capable of performing simple tasks for end-users based on commands fed by the user in the form of voice or text. Basic tasks such as make or receive phone calls, add tasks to the calendar, play music, hear the news, weather or sports scores, provide directions can be achieved by this software program. Other services include controlling and checking the status of smart home devices, including lights, cameras. Examples of well-known assistant software include Google’s Siri, Google Now, and Microsoft Cortana. An assistant software is usually built into the OS or application and run on internet-connected devices. This software depends on artificial intelligent (AI) platforms, including machine learning, natural language processing, and speech recognition platforms. The advent of smart homes is providing increased compatibility and integration. This paves way for increased personalization. Brands are adopting assistant software technology with the main focus on improving customer experience.

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Assistant SoftwareMarket is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Smartphone & Tablet, Personal Computer, Wearables, Smart Speakers, Cars, Others), Mode of Interaction (Voice, Text, Image), Industrial Verticals (Food Industry, E-Commerce, BFSI, Consulting, Healthcare, Automotive, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

