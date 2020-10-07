Testing Inspection and Certification Market Competition Status, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Value Chain, Forecast To 2027

The global testing, inspection & certification market accounted at US$ 243.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 379.89 in 2027.

The ability to ensure and subsequently deliver the offering such as solution, service, or product with desired quality benchmarks has gained unprecedented attention from various leading industrial sectors in the past few decades. Moreover, the significant rise in production volume coupled with the integration of automation into manufacturing processes due to a steady increase in the demand from the various end-user vertical has also created a strong need for a robust testing, inspection and certification process, especially in the past decade. As a result, the TIC industry encompasses a broad range of market players with focused competencies along with strong regional presence that offers industry-specific testing, inspection, and certification based services across the diverse industry verticals. For instance, some of the prominent end-user industries utilizing the services of TIC are manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, energy & power, oil & gas, metals & mining and construction industries to name a few end-users.

The testing, inspection & certification market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global testing, inspection & certification market. Whereas, Europe followed by North America and the Middle East hold the highest market share in the testing, inspection & certification market. Testing, inspection & certification market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years to meet the adoption of advanced technologies across diversifies industry verticals.

some prominent market players such as SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, DNV GL, DEKRA Automobil GmbH (“DEKRA”), Eurofins Group, Applus Services SA, TÜV SÜD AG, TÜV Rheinland AG, and ALS Limited among other market players with global presence and diverse customer base.

Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

