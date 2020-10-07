Global Research report on Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Insights: Top Countries analysis, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2026
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Duplex Stainless Steel market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Outokumpu OYJ
- Tata Steel
- Arcelormittal S.A.
- Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation
- Sandvik Materials Technology AB
- Posco Group
- Acerinox S.A.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
- Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation
- Thyssenkrupp Ag
- Voestalpine Ag
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Brief Description about Duplex Stainless Steel market:
Increasing demand for duplex stainless steel from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, desalination, pulp & paper, construction, and energy is expected to drive the demand for duplex stainless steel during the forecast period.
Among grades, the super duplex segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Super duplex stainless steels are designed to handle extreme corrosive and high pressure situations, and for this reason, this grade is widely used in the oil & gas exploration activities. The growing oil & gas exploration activities are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.
By the product type, the Duplex Stainless Steel market is primarily split into:
- Lean Duplex
- Duplex
- Super Duplex
- By the end users/application, Duplex Stainless Steel market report covers the following segments:
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Desalination Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Pulp & Paper Industry
- Construction Industry
- Others
The key regions covered in the Duplex Stainless Steel market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Contents with Major Points :
Detailed TOC of Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Duplex Stainless Steel
1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Segment by Type
1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Segment by Application
1.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.5 Duplex Stainless Steel Industry
1.6 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Trends
2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Duplex Stainless Steel Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Duplex Stainless Steel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.5 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.6 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country
4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Duplex Stainless Steel Business
7 Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.4 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.5 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.6 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.7 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
10.8 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
