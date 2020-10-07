Chlor-Alkali Market Size: Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2026
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Chlor-Alkali market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Olin Corporation
- Solvay
- Tata Chemicals Limited
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Westlake Chemical
- AkzoNobel
- Formosa Plastic Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Tosoh Corporation
- Nirma Limited
- Tronox
Chlor-alkali market:
Chlor-alkali is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (lye/caustic soda), which are commodity chemicals required by industry. 35 million tons of chlorine were prepared by this process in 1987. Industrial scale production began in 1892.
Usually the process is conducted on a brine (an aqueous solution of NaCl), in which case NaOH, hydrogen, and chlorine result. When using calcium chloride or potassium chloride, the products contain calcium or potassium instead of sodium. Related processes are known that use molten NaCl to give chlorine and sodium metal or condensed hydrogen chloride to give hydrogen and chlorine.
In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for chlor-alkali products. The region is projected to register the highest growth rate, both in terms of value and volume, owing to high demand from emerging countries of the region. China is the largest chlor-alkali market globally with the highest demand. The region also drives the market owing to the presence of emerging markets, availability of raw materials, and lower labor costs.
By the product type, the Chlor-Alkali market is primarily split into:
- Chlorine
- Caustic soda
- Soda ash
- Other
By the end users/application, Chlor-Alkali market report covers the following segments:
- Textiles
- Glass
- Soaps & detergents
- Metallurgy
- Water treatment
- Pulp & paper
- Other applications
The key regions covered in the Chlor-Alkali market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
