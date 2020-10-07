Global Research report on Cellulose Fiber Market Size Segmentation: Research, Analysis, trends, market Share, Competitors, Regions, Applications and forecast up to 2026
"Cellulose Fiber Market" report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.
Cellulose Fiber Market provides key analysis on the market status of the Cellulose Fiber manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Cellulose Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The research covers the current Cellulose Fiber market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Grasim Industries
- Lenzing AG
- Sateri
- Kelheim Fibres GmbH
- Grasim Industries Limited
- Fulida Group Holdings Co.,Ltd
- CFF GmbH & Co. KG
- CreaFill Fibers Corporation
- International Paper
- Grupo Sniace
- Brief Description about Cellulose Fiber market:
Cellulose fibers are fibers made with ether or esters of cellulose, which can be obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from a plant-based material. Besides cellulose, these fibers are compound of hemicellulose and lignin, and different percentages of these components are responsible for different mechanical properties observed.
Asia-Pacific dominated the cellulose fiber market in 2014 and accounted for over 68% of the market, by volume and value. Country-wise, China is the top market of cellulose fibers in the world. Europe is the second-largest cellulose fibers market in the world. Cellulose fibers have various applications such as apparel, home textile, industrial, and others. The growth of the market hinges heavily on the developing economies, especially, Asia-Pacific and RoW. China, Japan, and India, especially, stand out as significant emerging markets, given the mass exodus of production activities from developed countries to low-cost Asian countries. The increase in foreign investments and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments is propelling Asia-Pacific to emerge as the major driver of growth of the global cellulose fibers market.
By the product type, the Cellulose Fiber market is primarily split into:
- Natural Cellulose Fibers
- Man-Made Cellulose Fibers
- By the end users/application, Cellulose Fiber market report covers the following segments:
- Apparel
- Home Textile
- Industrial
- Others
The key regions covered in the Cellulose Fiber market report are:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
