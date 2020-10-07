Healthcare Furniture Market 2020-2026 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth
The report titled Global Healthcare Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Healthcare Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Healthcare Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Healthcare Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Healthcare Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Healthcare Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Healthcare Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Healthcare Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Healthcare Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Healthcare Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Healthcare Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Healthcare Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Healthcare Furniture Market Research Report: Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, Paramount Bed Holdings, Kimball, Wieland Healthcare, Hill-Rom, Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture, Kwalu, KI, Stiegelmeyer, Stryker, Champion Manufacturing, Krug, Forhealth Furnire, Stance Healthcare, Groupe Lacasse, Knoll, Norix Furniture, Sunflower Medical, Knu, LLC
Global Healthcare Furniture Market Segmentation by Product: Patient Chairs
Recliners
Sleepers
Overbed Tables
Bedside Cabinets
Other
Global Healthcare Furniture Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital
Clinic
Home
Other
The Healthcare Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Healthcare Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Healthcare Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Healthcare Furniture market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Healthcare Furniture industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Healthcare Furniture market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Healthcare Furniture market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Healthcare Furniture market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Healthcare Furniture Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Healthcare Furniture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Patient Chairs
1.4.3 Recliners
1.4.4 Sleepers
1.4.5 Overbed Tables
1.4.6 Bedside Cabinets
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinic
1.5.4 Home
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Healthcare Furniture, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Healthcare Furniture Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Healthcare Furniture Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Healthcare Furniture Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Healthcare Furniture Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare Furniture Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Healthcare Furniture Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Healthcare Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Healthcare Furniture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Healthcare Furniture Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Healthcare Furniture Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Healthcare Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Healthcare Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Healthcare Furniture Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Healthcare Furniture Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Healthcare Furniture Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Healthcare Furniture Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Healthcare Furniture Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Healthcare Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Healthcare Furniture Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Healthcare Furniture Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Healthcare Furniture Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Healthcare Furniture Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Healthcare Furniture Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Healthcare Furniture Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Healthcare Furniture Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Healthcare Furniture Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Healthcare Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Healthcare Furniture Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Healthcare Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Healthcare Furniture Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Healthcare Furniture Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Healthcare Furniture Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Healthcare Furniture Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Healthcare Furniture Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Healthcare Furniture Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Healthcare Furniture Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Healthcare Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Healthcare Furniture Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Healthcare Furniture Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Healthcare Furniture Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Healthcare Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Healthcare Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Healthcare Furniture Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Healthcare Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Healthcare Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Healthcare Furniture Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Furniture Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Healthcare Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Healthcare Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Healthcare Furniture Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Furniture Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Furniture Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Steelcase
12.1.1 Steelcase Corporation Information
12.1.2 Steelcase Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Steelcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Steelcase Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.1.5 Steelcase Recent Development
12.2 Herman Miller
12.2.1 Herman Miller Corporation Information
12.2.2 Herman Miller Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Herman Miller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Herman Miller Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.2.5 Herman Miller Recent Development
12.3 Haworth
12.3.1 Haworth Corporation Information
12.3.2 Haworth Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Haworth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Haworth Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.3.5 Haworth Recent Development
12.4 Paramount Bed Holdings
12.4.1 Paramount Bed Holdings Corporation Information
12.4.2 Paramount Bed Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Paramount Bed Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Paramount Bed Holdings Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.4.5 Paramount Bed Holdings Recent Development
12.5 Kimball
12.5.1 Kimball Corporation Information
12.5.2 Kimball Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Kimball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Kimball Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.5.5 Kimball Recent Development
12.6 Wieland Healthcare
12.6.1 Wieland Healthcare Corporation Information
12.6.2 Wieland Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Wieland Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Wieland Healthcare Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.6.5 Wieland Healthcare Recent Development
12.7 Hill-Rom
12.7.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hill-Rom Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hill-Rom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Hill-Rom Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.7.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development
12.8 Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture
12.8.1 Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture Corporation Information
12.8.2 Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.8.5 Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture Recent Development
12.9 Kwalu
12.9.1 Kwalu Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kwalu Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kwalu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Kwalu Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.9.5 Kwalu Recent Development
12.10 KI
12.10.1 KI Corporation Information
12.10.2 KI Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 KI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 KI Healthcare Furniture Products Offered
12.10.5 KI Recent Development
12.12 Stryker
12.12.1 Stryker Corporation Information
12.12.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Stryker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Stryker Products Offered
12.12.5 Stryker Recent Development
12.13 Champion Manufacturing
12.13.1 Champion Manufacturing Corporation Information
12.13.2 Champion Manufacturing Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Champion Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Champion Manufacturing Products Offered
12.13.5 Champion Manufacturing Recent Development
12.14 Krug
12.14.1 Krug Corporation Information
12.14.2 Krug Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Krug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Krug Products Offered
12.14.5 Krug Recent Development
12.15 Forhealth Furnire
12.15.1 Forhealth Furnire Corporation Information
12.15.2 Forhealth Furnire Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Forhealth Furnire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Forhealth Furnire Products Offered
12.15.5 Forhealth Furnire Recent Development
12.16 Stance Healthcare
12.16.1 Stance Healthcare Corporation Information
12.16.2 Stance Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Stance Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Stance Healthcare Products Offered
12.16.5 Stance Healthcare Recent Development
12.17 Groupe Lacasse
12.17.1 Groupe Lacasse Corporation Information
12.17.2 Groupe Lacasse Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Groupe Lacasse Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Groupe Lacasse Products Offered
12.17.5 Groupe Lacasse Recent Development
12.18 Knoll
12.18.1 Knoll Corporation Information
12.18.2 Knoll Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Knoll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Knoll Products Offered
12.18.5 Knoll Recent Development
12.19 Norix Furniture
12.19.1 Norix Furniture Corporation Information
12.19.2 Norix Furniture Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Norix Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Norix Furniture Products Offered
12.19.5 Norix Furniture Recent Development
12.20 Sunflower Medical
12.20.1 Sunflower Medical Corporation Information
12.20.2 Sunflower Medical Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Sunflower Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Sunflower Medical Products Offered
12.20.5 Sunflower Medical Recent Development
12.21 Knu, LLC
12.21.1 Knu, LLC Corporation Information
12.21.2 Knu, LLC Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Knu, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Knu, LLC Products Offered
12.21.5 Knu, LLC Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Furniture Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Healthcare Furniture Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
