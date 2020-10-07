Smart Hospitals Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Top Manufacturers with Size, Challenges, Share, Segments, Drivers
The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”
Request a Sample Copy of the Global Smart Hospitals Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/smart-hospitals-market-100329
Segmentation of the Global Smart Hospitals Market
By Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
By Application
- Electronic Health Records (EHR)
- Remote Medicine Engagement
- Clinical Workflow
- Medical Assistance
- Others
By Connectivity
- Wired
- Wireless
By Technology
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things
- Cloud Computing
- Big Data
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Smart Hospitals Market
Medtronic are;
- General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Infor
- AdhereTech
- Allscripts
- athenahealth, Inc.
- Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG
- Siemens Industry
- Capsule Technologie, a Qualcomm Life company
- IBM Corporation, Inc.
- Microsoft
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Next IT Corp.
- STANLEY Healthcare, and others
Highlights of the Report
- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Smart Hospitals Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.
- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapeutics Market
Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market
Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Market
Emergency Telemedicine Services Market
Hospital Information Systems Market