Recent research: Street Lighting Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2021

Street light is a raised source of light on the edge of a road, which is mainly used to provide light. Street lighting plays a crucial role in the safety and security of our streets and public places. Street lighting is mainly used in highways and roadways in order to illuminate the driving route safe and convenient in night. Various types of street lighting are incandescent light, fluorescent light, mercury vapor light, metal halide light, induction light, solar light, high pressure sodium light and light-emitting diode (LED). Apart from highways street light is also used in commercial, industrial and residential purpose mainly in garden, hotels and bridge. Investment by multinational companies on street light in design, production and application helps in the growth of street lighting market.

Street light is used in performance monitoring activities such as in traffic control conditions and weather conditions. Falling LED prices, various initiatives and projects by government to make city smarter and reducing carbon emissions are some of the key issue which leads to drive the global street lighting market. Growing urbanization and product up gradation are also some of the key factor for growth of global street lighting market. Various street lighting manufactures focuses on several issues such low energy consumption, long predictable lifetime, accurate color rendering, low electrical losses, light pollution and introducing environmental friendly street lighting system such as solar street light. Such initiative further helps in the growth of global street lighting market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3736

Many global brands such as Philips, Honeywell and Osram offers customize products in the market with emphasis on latest technology, quality, innovation and value combined with better after-sales services. Growing investment over research and development on various street lighting and introduction of new technology such as wireless, sensor based street light further helps in the growth of street lighting market. The total number of global street light in 2013 is around 281.4million, this number is expected to reach 339.0 million by 2025. Such growth in number of street lighting further boosts the global street lighting market. Asia pacific is one of the prominent markets for growth of street lighting. Recently in a street light project, Chinese government provided strong incentives to replace streetlights with LED-based streetlights due to its great energy savings efficiency.

Such project by government also helps in the market growth of street light. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rates in street lighting market during forecasted period 2014- 2020. In North America, the U.S holds the largest market share in street lighting market. Introduction of new and innovative products in the street lighting further boost the street lighting market. The global street lighting market is expected to grow in a single digit growth rate during forecasted period 2014- 2020.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3736

Some of the major companies operating in global street lighting market are Bridgelux, Cree, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., Encelium Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Legrand S.A., Lutron Elecronics, Co., Osram Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Streetlight.Vision, Cooper Lighting division, Siemens, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Bajaj Electricals and Zumtobel AG.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Street Lighting market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Street Lighting market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

For Related Reports @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/ict.asp

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com