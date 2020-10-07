Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019 to 2027

The Asia Pacific 5G Chipset market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Driving factors such as a rise in demand for a reliable communication network and rapid growth in the developments of smartphones are driving the growth of the . Further, encouraging government investments to develop 5G technology is expected to facilitate significant growth opportunities for the 5G chipset market. The adoption of smartphone adoption continues to expand globally. This is fuelled by the multimode 3G/4G LTE connectivity, robust mobile processors, advanced features of multimedia, and superior location awareness capabilities, among other features. Approximately 1.5 billion smartphones were shipped in 2017, globally, which is consistent year-over-year.

Most of the growth is projected in the emerging regions, where smartphones account for approximately 70% of the total handset shipments. Further, growth in the smartphone demand has also been driven by a variety of affordable and flexible data plans that are being offered by mobile operators. Smartphone has become prominently in-demand for social networking, gaming, music, email, and web browsing, among other functionalities. It is anticipated that the 5G connectivity would further drive innovations and would increase consumer demand by offering enhanced connectivity. This is expected to proliferate the market for 5G chipset.

China dominated the 5G chipset market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. Strong backing from the government is helping propel 5G in China. For instance, 5G is quoted amongst the strategic priority in the list of government’s 13th Five-year Plan. The government has awarded grants to technology heavyweights such as Huawei and ZTE, which has received nearly US$72 Mn for the 5G technological development. The country’s largest telecommunication providers projects to spend around US$ 411 Bn to roll out 5G by 2030. Also, the IIoT is expected to be a 5G’s most vital use case in assisting China’s “Made in China 2025” initiative. Moreover, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China has sanctioned the testing of 5G technology by using 4.8-5.0 GHz, 24.75-27.5 GHz, and 37-42.5 GHz spectrum bands.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific 5G Chipset in the market.

Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance

By Country

Australia

South Korea

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC



5G Chipset Market – Companies Mentioned

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

