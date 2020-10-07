Corrugated Box Market to 2026: Development and Dynamics Forces by Mondi PLC, Westrock Company, DS Smith PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Rengo Co. Ltd.

Global corrugated box market valued approximately USD 66.9 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Among the key drivers for the corrugated box market are strong growth in food and beverage industry, recyclability of corrugated boxes, rising e-commerce industry, coupled with increasing spending by consumers for packaged products. Corrugated box market is witnessing significant growth owing to rise in the manufacturing activities. Corrugated box is used as packaging solution to a variety of products thus, growth in various industries is expected to drive the adoption of corrugated boxes over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

Mondi PLC

Westrock Company

DS Smith PLC

Smurfit Kappa Group

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation

The regional analysis of corrugated box market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in corrugated box market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Linerboard

Medium

Others

By Printing Ink

Water-Based Ink

Uv-Curable Ink

Hot Melt-Based Ink

Solvent-Based Ink

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexography Printing

Lithography Printing

Others

By Type

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Folder Boxes

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Electronic Goods

Home & Personal Care Goods

Chemicals

Textile Goods

Glassware & Ceramics

Paper Products

Others

