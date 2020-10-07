Brown Paper Sack Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

In this report, FMI offers a 10-year forecast of the global Brown Paper Sack market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the Brown Paper Sack market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%. The study reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current Brown Paper Sack market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This FMI report studies the global Brown Paper Sack market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global Brown Paper Sack market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The Brown Paper Sack market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of Brown Paper Sack, in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the Brown Paper Sack market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the Brown Paper Sack market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for Brown Paper Sack has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The Brown Paper Sack market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the Brown Paper Sack market. Secondary sources for data on Brown Paper Sack trade include Factiva, various paper associations, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global Brown Paper Sack market supply/demand scenario.

The global Brown Paper Sack market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of Brown Paper Sack and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of Brown Paper Sack as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the Brown Paper Sack market. Porter’s analysis for the global Brown Paper Sack market has been covered for the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global Brown Paper Sack market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the Brown Paper Sack market.

On the basis of product type, the Brown Paper Sack market has been segmented into sewn-open mouth, pinched-bottom open mouth, valve sacks, and open-mouth sacks. Of these, the pinched-bottom open mouth segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global Brown Paper Sack market.

The grade type considered in the Brown Paper Sack market study includes bleached and unbleached. Of these, the unbleached Brown Paper Sack segment accounts for the major share of the global Brown Paper Sack market.

The thickness considered in the Brown Paper Sack market study includes up to 1 ply, 2 ply, 3 ply, and >3 ply.

On the basis of end-use, the global Brown Paper Sack market has been segmented into building & construction, chemicals, agriculture & allied industries, food, and other industrial applications. The building & construction segment in the global Brown Paper Sack market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the Brown Paper Sack market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the Brown Paper Sack market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding India, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and India. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional Brown Paper Sack market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers of Brown Paper Sack and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the Brown Paper Sack market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the Brown Paper Sack market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for Brown Paper Sack, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the Brown Paper Sack market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of Brown Paper Sack globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total Brown Paper Sack market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the Brown Paper Sack market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the Brown Paper Sack market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the Brown Paper Sack market.

The key manufacturers in the Brown Paper Sack market profiled in this report include– Mondi Group plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Klabin SA, WestRock Company, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Gascogne SA, LC Packaging International BV, Simpac Ltd., Edna Group, Essentra Plc., Rosenflex UK Ltd, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Industrial Development Company sal (Indevco), Segezha Group, Rengo Co., Ltd, Conitex Sonoco Inc., and Forum Packaging Ltd. among others. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global Brown Paper Sack market during 2018-28.

Key Segments Covered in the Brown Paper Sack Market

By Product Type Sewn-Open Mouth Pinched-Bottom Open Mouth Valve Sacks Open-Mouth Sacks

By Grade Unbleached Bleached

By Thickness 1 ply 2 ply 3 ply >3 ply

By End Use Building & Construction Mortar Cement Concrete Chemicals Agriculture & Allied Industries Crops Flour Coffee/Tea Fruits & Veg Seeds Animal Feed Others Food Sugar Salt Cacao Starch Others Other Industrial



Key Regions Covered in the Brown Paper Sack Market