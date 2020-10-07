Chicory Products Market Size, Application, Region and Growth Forecast 2018-2028

Global Chicory Products Market: Overview

Global chicory market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028 owing to its numerous medical properties. Moreover, the no-caffeine contents make chicory products an excellent replacement for coffee without any side-effects. This factor is also a major factor that is expected to influence the growth of global chicory products market during the projected time frame.

Furthermore, rising demand for chicory floor in rising food and beverages industry is also expected to contribute to the growth of global chicory products market. Also, various health benefits such as excellent treatment for liver malfunction, gallbladder disorder, and constipation are few more reasons responsible for the growth of global chicory products market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

A report by TMR Research, covers all the essential insights for the players of global chicory products market. The report offers crucial information about various facets of the market such as notable developments, major challenges, key opportunities, and drivers.

Global Chicory Products Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

The global chicory products market is expected to be quite competitive during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. This because, the market has various lucrative opportunities such as rising demand food and beverages and pharmaceutical industry that are attracting various players to join the market. This as a result, is flooding the global chicory market with new players.

As a result of growing number of players, and rising competition, the players are resorting to various strategies to overcome this scenario. The players are resorting to strategies such as merger, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies are providing much needed edge amongst the rivals and are supporting them to have a sustainable future in global chicory products market.

Moreover, the players are also leveraging the opportunities in the market created by various announcements by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Some of the announcements are as follows:

In June 2018, Foods and Drugs Administration announced that chicory roots fiber will be included in their newly established list of approved dietary edible fibers. FDA is willing to include these roots fiber in their list under new food and nutrition labeling regulations. This as a result has opened the doors of opportunities for the BENEO Ingredients to acquire a large share of global chicory products market with their Orafti® inulin and Oligofructose.

Global Chicory Products Market: Key Drivers

Benefits such as Antioxidants and Anticancer Properties to Fuel the Growth of the Market

Chicory products are prebiotic in nature as a result they have exceptional health benefits. The benefits include, enhancement to digestive system, anticancer, antioxidant, and high nutritive value. This as a result is attracting various healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to focus their interest in including chicory products in their variety of medicines. Owing to this, the global chicory market is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Moreover, changing dynamics of personal health in populace of various regions such as less salt, fat, sugar consisting foods, without giving up on the flavor and taste is another factor that is anticipated to propel the growth of global chicory products market in coming years.

Global Chicory Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe is expected to witness largest growth in global chicory market. The growth of the region is the result of the rising consumption of chicory products in France, Belgium, and Netherlands. Moreover, growing use of inulin by various pharmaceutical companies to treat nervous and circulatory disorders in Europe is also a key factor that is expected to influence the growth of Europe in global chicory products market during forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

The global chicory products market is segmented on the basis of:

Type Chicory Flour Instant Powder Chicory Extract Roasted Chicory Application Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements



Distributional Channel Hypermarket Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



