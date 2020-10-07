Asia Pacific 3D Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ Asia Pacific 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.

The global 3D sensor market was valued $1997.14 million in the year 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 26.54% from the year 2018 to 2023.

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries, and advancements and smart features that are offered by the manufacturing companies have been the major contributors to this growth. Currently, various consumer electronics devices are used by individuals for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, washing machines, fridge, and music players have become an integral part of routine lives.

Some of the prominent smartphone manufacturers have pioneered the integration of 3D ToF sensors into their smartphone models. Leading global smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei, Samsung, Oppo, LG, and Apple are the pioneers in the integration of 3D ToF sensors into various models. Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo RX17 Pro, Honor View 20, LG G8 ThinQ, and iPhone 2020 models have integrated or have planned to incorporate the 3D ToF sensors into the models.

Currently, China is dominating the Asia-Pacific in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for 3D sensors market in the region. China is the largest market globally for 3D sensor implementations. Given the steady rise in income among Chinese consumers on average, the proportion of luxury vehicles among the population will also increase, giving way to more high-end vehicles equipped with OEM 3D sensor systems. In 2016, China was the largest manufacturer of passenger cars in the world.

in the country thereby, accelerating the growth of 3D Sensors market in the U.S.

ASIA-PACIFIC 3D SENSORS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By Technology

Stereo Vision

Time-of-Flight

Structured Light

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By End-user Vertical

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market -Companies Mentioned

Adafruit

AMS AG

Teledyne

IFM Electronic GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Keyence Corporation

Melexis

STMicroelectronics

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

