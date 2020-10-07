North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market is expected to reach US$ North America 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.

Analog-to-digital converters market was valued at $2,145.00 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,175.04 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2017 to 2023.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies and increasing demand of biologics in the European region. However, increasing competition in the industry is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

US is anticipated to leads the Analog-to-Digital Converter market across the North America region through the forecast period. The growth in SIEM in the U.S. is mainly driven by factors which includes its state of being one of the best internet connected countries in the world, with around 85% of its population using internet in 2018; in addition, the country is also ranked second globally for online B2C transactions; and, the ever-increasing cybercrime costs that had reached $100 billion in the US in 2014, which is nearly one-fourth of the $445 billion, all these aspects are owing to significant growth of SIEM market. This will further propel the growth of manufacturing industry in the country thereby, accelerating the growth of Analog-to-Digital Converter market in the U.S.

NORTH AMERICA ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Integrating ADC

Delta-sigma ADC

Successive Approximation ADC

Ramp ADC

Others

By Resolution

8-bit

10-bit

12-bit

14-bit

16-bit

Others

By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Analog-to-digital converter Market – Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

