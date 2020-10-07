LENTIL FLOUR MARKET REVOLUTIONARY OPPORTUNITIES 2028

Global Lentil Flour Market: Overview

The demand within the global lentil flour market is rising on account of advancements in the food and beverages industry. The sapid taste and healthy nature of lentil flour in contrast to wheat flour has played a vital role in the market growth. The past decade has been an era of developments in the food industry, majorly due to the advent of several research initiatives. The food market has undergone major disruptions as scientists are drawing new inferences with regard to the healthiness and safety of various food items.

Lentil flour has emerged as a healthy alternative to other types of flour. Researchers have emphasized on the need for taking a balanced diet with all necessary nutrients. The demand for lentil flour is increasing as people acknowledge recommendations made by food scientists. Furthermore, the food industry has favoured the sale of unconventional food dishes and items, which has also aided the market growth.

Investments in the global lentil flour market are strengthened by the strides the overall food industry has been witnessing. Several market analysts have pointed to the lucrative nature of the global lentil flour market. It is safe to prognosticate that lentil flour could replace most other types of flour used in breads. The popularity of lentil flour would invite reciprocation of interests from new vendors in the food industry.

A report on the global lentil flour market gives in-depth insights into the forces of demand and supply. The global lentil flour can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters:

type, application, and region. On the basis of application, the application of lentil flour for baking items has increased.

Global Lentil Flour Market: Notable Developments

The global lentil flour market has undergone several notable developments over the past decade. Some of these developments have been listed below:

Strategic alliances are expected to become a recurring move of leading vendors in the global lentil flour market. The ability to avert the external threats to growth through such alliances has motivated several vendors to agree to them.

Martinorossi SpA, Molini Rossetto, and Healthy Food Ingredients are some of the leading players in the global lentil flour market. These vendors have focused on developing a robust supply chain in order to facilitate continual growth in revenues.

Several new vendors have tried their fortunes in the global lentil flour market. This trend has invited competitive responses from the leading players in the global lentil flour market.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global lentil flour market include –

Pure Living Organic

Blue Mountain Organics

Archer Daniels Midland

Global Lentil Flour Market: Growth Drivers

Health Conscious Consumers

The past decade has witnessed an uptick in the demand for lentil flour. This trend can be attributed to the growing awareness about the health benefits of lentil flour over wheat flour. Furthermore, the marketing hacks adopted by the vendors have also focused on popularising the health benefits of lentil products.

Use of Lentil Flour in Manufacture of Snacks

Several healthy alternatives to wheat-based snacks have come to the fore in recent times. The use of lentil flour in the production of snacks such as breads and patties has given a thrust to the market growth.

Global Lentil Flour Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global lentil flour market has been segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The lentil flour market in Asia Pacific is expanding due to the abundant availability of lentil in the region.

The global lentil flour market is segmented as:

By Type

Organic lentil flour

Conventional lentil flour

By Application

Infant food

Bakery and snacks

Other

