ISOSTATIC PRESSING MARKET TRENDS AND DYNAMIC DEMAND BY 2028

Isostatic Pressing Market- Introduction

Isostatic pressing is the powder metallurgy forming process which applies equal pressure on the product regardless of the shape and size in all the directions to achieve maximum uniformity for microstructure and density. Isostatic pressing includes hot isostatic pressing and cold isostatic pressing. Cold isostatic pressing is material processing method used to compact green parts. While hot isostatic pressing is used to increase density of ceramic metals and reduce porosity of the metals.

Offering a range of advantages in manufacturing process with regards to precision forming, better material properties, and cost reduction by eliminating machining process. Some of the common applications of isostatic pressing are explosives, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and nuclear fuel ferrites. The ability to form product shapes and reduce the use of expensive machining is one of the major driving forces for the use of isostatic pressing.

Isostatic Pressing Market- Notable Highlights

Some of the key players in the isostatic pressing market are Kennametal, Nikkiso, Kobe Steel, American Isostatic Presses, Bodycote, Arconic, Pressure Technology, Fluitron, Engineered Pressure Systems, and Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan. Notable developments in the competitive landscape of the isostatic pressing market include,

Paulo is planning to add Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) by Quintus Technologies to its thermal processing services. The HIP will be installed at Paulo’s Cleveland division in Ohio which offers brazing and vacuum heat treatment. The order includes extended warranty, extra furnace system, and care agreement of 5 years by Quintus for maintenance. Both the companies will also sign marketing agreement to increase the use of high pressure heat treatment.

Stack HIP and Peoria Gardens request for enterprise zone was approved by the commissioners at Linn County Board. Stack HIP is planning to purchase land by investing US$ 30 million and construct the building an install hot isostatic pressing system worth US$20 million.

Stack Metallurgical Group is extending its portfolio by adding Mega HIP system from Quintus Technologies. The QIH 286 M URC® features a large capacity work zone of 102 in height and 63 in diameter and comes with uniform rapid cooling.

Isostatic Pressing Market Dynamics

Increasing Use of Additive Manufacturing Technique Driving Isostatic Pressing Market

Increasing use of various processes under additive manufacturing including rapid prototyping, 3D printing, and powder metallurgy across wide range of industries is accelerating the use of isostatic pressing. Hot isostatic pressing is being used as the final step in various additive manufacturing processes in order to consolidate the formed product by the solid state diffusion.

Additive manufacturing is finding wide application in the research and development sector and in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical device manufacturing due to the ability to produce components in these industries at low cost and in less time. This is leading to the growing demand for hot isostatic pressing which improves yield when used as an integral part of the manufacturing process.

Growing Adoption of Hot Isostatic Pressing Process in Automotive Industry

The hot isostatic pressing process is being largely adopted in the automotive industry in order to reduce the manufacturing cost of titanium alloys and other super-alloys. The hot isostatic pressing process leads to less manufacturing time along with the reduced cost as compared to other conventional processes. The time and cost benefit are driving the demand for hot isostatic pressing process in automotive industry.

The hot isostatic pressing is used largely in the development of automotive engine components. Moreover, producing multiple diffusion bonds, hot isostatic pressing process and cladding is used to coat materials with superior properties, such as wear resistance, corrosion resistance into more economical substrate, in order to design parts and components cost-effectively. The demand for hot isostatic pressed components is likely to find wide application in automotive industry in the coming years with increasing use of 3D printing technology in automotive component manufacturing.

High Initial Cost of Isostatic Pressing to Restrain Isostatic Pressing Market Growth

Isostatic pressing is largely used across industries to achieve high compact densities and get access to the shapes that cannot be obtained using other pressing techniques. The wet bag and dry bag processes are used in production of components, offering efficiency and high compact densities. However, both wet and dry type of isostatic pressing the tooling cost and complexity is higher than other pressing processes.

In recent years, the use of hot isostatic pressing has increased across industries, however, hot isostatic pressing is very expensive due to the high equipment cost. Meanwhile, manufacturers are focusing on offering better properties that are unique to the process required in the application, thereby, justifying extra cost.

Isostatic Pressing Market Segmentation

Based on type, the isostatic pressing market is segmented into

Hot Isostatic Pressing

Cold Isostatic Pressing

Based on the offering, the isostatic pressing market is segmented into

Services

Systems

Based on application, the isostatic pressing market is segmented into