Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Advanced Card Systems, Atos, Cubic Transportation Systems
“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Research Report: Advanced Card Systems, Atos, Cubic Transportation Systems, Fare Logistics, GMV, LG Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corp, Samsung, Scheidt & Bachmann, Siemens, Sony Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Thales Group, Trapeze Group, Vix Technology
Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segmentation by Product:
Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segmentation by Application: Subway Station, Cinema, Stadium, TRAIN STATION, Airport, Other
The Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Magnetic Strip
1.4.3 Smart Cards
1.4.4 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Subway Station
1.5.3 Cinema
1.5.4 Stadium
1.5.5 TRAIN STATION
1.5.6 Airport
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Advanced Card Systems
12.1.1 Advanced Card Systems Corporation Information
12.1.2 Advanced Card Systems Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Advanced Card Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Advanced Card Systems Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.1.5 Advanced Card Systems Recent Development
12.2 Atos
12.2.1 Atos Corporation Information
12.2.2 Atos Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Atos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Atos Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.2.5 Atos Recent Development
12.3 Cubic Transportation Systems
12.3.1 Cubic Transportation Systems Corporation Information
12.3.2 Cubic Transportation Systems Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cubic Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Cubic Transportation Systems Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.3.5 Cubic Transportation Systems Recent Development
12.4 Fare Logistics
12.4.1 Fare Logistics Corporation Information
12.4.2 Fare Logistics Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fare Logistics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Fare Logistics Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.4.5 Fare Logistics Recent Development
12.5 GMV
12.5.1 GMV Corporation Information
12.5.2 GMV Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 GMV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 GMV Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.5.5 GMV Recent Development
12.6 LG Corporation
12.6.1 LG Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 LG Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 LG Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 LG Corporation Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.6.5 LG Corporation Recent Development
12.7 NXP Semiconductors
12.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information
12.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.8 Omron Corp
12.8.1 Omron Corp Corporation Information
12.8.2 Omron Corp Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Omron Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Omron Corp Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.8.5 Omron Corp Recent Development
12.9 Samsung
12.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information
12.9.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Samsung Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.9.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.10 Scheidt & Bachmann
12.10.1 Scheidt & Bachmann Corporation Information
12.10.2 Scheidt & Bachmann Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Scheidt & Bachmann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Scheidt & Bachmann Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Products Offered
12.10.5 Scheidt & Bachmann Recent Development
12.12 Sony Corporation
12.12.1 Sony Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sony Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Sony Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Sony Corporation Products Offered
12.12.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development
12.13 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
12.13.1 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Corporation Information
12.13.2 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Products Offered
12.13.5 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Recent Development
12.14 Thales Group
12.14.1 Thales Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 Thales Group Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Thales Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Thales Group Products Offered
12.14.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.15 Trapeze Group
12.15.1 Trapeze Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Trapeze Group Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Trapeze Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Trapeze Group Products Offered
12.15.5 Trapeze Group Recent Development
12.16 Vix Technology
12.16.1 Vix Technology Corporation Information
12.16.2 Vix Technology Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Vix Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Vix Technology Products Offered
12.16.5 Vix Technology Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”