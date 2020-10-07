Industrial Air Filtration Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | ACDelco Inc., Camfil Group, Clarcor Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Air Filtration market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Air Filtration market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Air Filtration report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Air Filtration report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Air Filtration market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Air Filtration market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Air Filtration market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Air Filtration market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Air Filtration market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Research Report: ACDelco Inc., Camfil Group, Clarcor Inc., Cummins Filtration Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, GUTSCHE, K&N Engineering Inc., KAYSER FILTERTECH GmbH, Mann+Hummel, Mahle GmbH, Nederman, Nordic Air Filtration, Pall Corporation, Purafil, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sogefi S.p.A., SPX Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, 3M, Daikin

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Segmentation by Product: Sensing MEMS, Bio MEMS, Optical MEMS, Radio Frequency MEMS

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Food Industry, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Others

The Industrial Air Filtration Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Air Filtration market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Air Filtration market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Air Filtration market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Air Filtration industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Air Filtration market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Air Filtration market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Air Filtration market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Air Filtration Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Air Filtration Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dust Collectors

1.4.3 Mist Collectors

1.4.4 HEPA Filters

1.4.5 Baghouse Filters

1.4.6 Cartridge Collectors & Filters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Industrial Air Filtration Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Industrial Air Filtration Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Air Filtration Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Air Filtration Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Air Filtration Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Air Filtration Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Air Filtration Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Air Filtration Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Air Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Air Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Air Filtration Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Air Filtration Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Air Filtration Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Air Filtration Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Industrial Air Filtration Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Industrial Air Filtration Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Industrial Air Filtration Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Air Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Industrial Air Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Air Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Air Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Air Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Industrial Air Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Filtration Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Filtration Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ACDelco Inc.

12.1.1 ACDelco Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 ACDelco Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ACDelco Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ACDelco Inc. Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.1.5 ACDelco Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Camfil Group

12.2.1 Camfil Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Camfil Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Camfil Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Camfil Group Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.2.5 Camfil Group Recent Development

12.3 Clarcor Inc.

12.3.1 Clarcor Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Clarcor Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Clarcor Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Clarcor Inc. Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.3.5 Clarcor Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Cummins Filtration Inc.

12.4.1 Cummins Filtration Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cummins Filtration Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cummins Filtration Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cummins Filtration Inc. Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.4.5 Cummins Filtration Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Denso Corporation

12.5.1 Denso Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Denso Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Denso Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Denso Corporation Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.5.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Donaldson Company Inc.

12.6.1 Donaldson Company Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Donaldson Company Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Donaldson Company Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Donaldson Company Inc. Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.6.5 Donaldson Company Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

12.7.1 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.7.5 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Recent Development

12.8 GUTSCHE

12.8.1 GUTSCHE Corporation Information

12.8.2 GUTSCHE Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GUTSCHE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 GUTSCHE Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.8.5 GUTSCHE Recent Development

12.9 K&N Engineering Inc.

12.9.1 K&N Engineering Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 K&N Engineering Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 K&N Engineering Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 K&N Engineering Inc. Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.9.5 K&N Engineering Inc. Recent Development

12.10 KAYSER FILTERTECH GmbH

12.10.1 KAYSER FILTERTECH GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 KAYSER FILTERTECH GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 KAYSER FILTERTECH GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 KAYSER FILTERTECH GmbH Industrial Air Filtration Products Offered

12.10.5 KAYSER FILTERTECH GmbH Recent Development

12.12 Mahle GmbH

12.12.1 Mahle GmbH Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mahle GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Mahle GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Mahle GmbH Products Offered

12.12.5 Mahle GmbH Recent Development

12.13 Nederman

12.13.1 Nederman Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nederman Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nederman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nederman Products Offered

12.13.5 Nederman Recent Development

12.14 Nordic Air Filtration

12.14.1 Nordic Air Filtration Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nordic Air Filtration Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nordic Air Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Nordic Air Filtration Products Offered

12.14.5 Nordic Air Filtration Recent Development

12.15 Pall Corporation

12.15.1 Pall Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Pall Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Pall Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Pall Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Pall Corporation Recent Development

12.16 Purafil

12.16.1 Purafil Corporation Information

12.16.2 Purafil Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Purafil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Purafil Products Offered

12.16.5 Purafil Recent Development

12.17 Parker Hannifin Corp.

12.17.1 Parker Hannifin Corp. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Parker Hannifin Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Parker Hannifin Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Parker Hannifin Corp. Products Offered

12.17.5 Parker Hannifin Corp. Recent Development

12.18 Sogefi S.p.A.

12.18.1 Sogefi S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sogefi S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Sogefi S.p.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Sogefi S.p.A. Products Offered

12.18.5 Sogefi S.p.A. Recent Development

12.19 SPX Corporation

12.19.1 SPX Corporation Corporation Information

12.19.2 SPX Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 SPX Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 SPX Corporation Products Offered

12.19.5 SPX Corporation Recent Development

12.20 W.L. Gore & Associates

12.20.1 W.L. Gore & Associates Corporation Information

12.20.2 W.L. Gore & Associates Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 W.L. Gore & Associates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 W.L. Gore & Associates Products Offered

12.20.5 W.L. Gore & Associates Recent Development

12.21 3M

12.21.1 3M Corporation Information

12.21.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 3M Products Offered

12.21.5 3M Recent Development

12.22 Daikin

12.22.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.22.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Daikin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Daikin Products Offered

12.22.5 Daikin Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Air Filtration Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Air Filtration Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”