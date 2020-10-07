Nano UAV Drones Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Parrot SA, 3D Robotics Inc., Microdrones GmbH

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Nano UAV Drones market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nano UAV Drones market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nano UAV Drones report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nano UAV Drones report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nano UAV Drones market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nano UAV Drones market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nano UAV Drones market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nano UAV Drones market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nano UAV Drones market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nano UAV Drones Market Research Report: Parrot SA, 3D Robotics Inc., Microdrones GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Aerovironment Inc., Elbit Systems, Ltd., DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology, BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, SAAB AB, Thales Group, Textron Inc.

Global Nano UAV Drones Market Segmentation by Product: Magnetic Strip, Smart Cards, Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Global Nano UAV Drones Market Segmentation by Application: Defense, Commercial, Others

The Nano UAV Drones Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nano UAV Drones market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nano UAV Drones market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nano UAV Drones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nano UAV Drones industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nano UAV Drones market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nano UAV Drones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nano UAV Drones market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nano UAV Drones Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Nano UAV Drones Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed Wing

1.4.3 Rotary Wing

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nano UAV Drones, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Nano UAV Drones Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Nano UAV Drones Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Nano UAV Drones Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nano UAV Drones Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nano UAV Drones Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Nano UAV Drones Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Nano UAV Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Nano UAV Drones Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nano UAV Drones Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nano UAV Drones Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Nano UAV Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Nano UAV Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Nano UAV Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Nano UAV Drones Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Nano UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Nano UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Nano UAV Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Nano UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Nano UAV Drones Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Nano UAV Drones Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Nano UAV Drones Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Nano UAV Drones Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Nano UAV Drones Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Nano UAV Drones Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Nano UAV Drones Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Nano UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Nano UAV Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Nano UAV Drones Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Nano UAV Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Nano UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Nano UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Nano UAV Drones Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Nano UAV Drones Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Nano UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Nano UAV Drones Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Nano UAV Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Nano UAV Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Nano UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Nano UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Nano UAV Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Nano UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Nano UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Nano UAV Drones Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Nano UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Nano UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Nano UAV Drones Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Nano UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Nano UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Nano UAV Drones Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Nano UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Nano UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Nano UAV Drones Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Nano UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Nano UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nano UAV Drones Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nano UAV Drones Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Parrot SA

12.1.1 Parrot SA Corporation Information

12.1.2 Parrot SA Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Parrot SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Parrot SA Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.1.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

12.2 3D Robotics Inc.

12.2.1 3D Robotics Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 3D Robotics Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Robotics Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 3D Robotics Inc. Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.2.5 3D Robotics Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Microdrones GmbH

12.3.1 Microdrones GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Microdrones GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microdrones GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Microdrones GmbH Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.3.5 Microdrones GmbH Recent Development

12.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.4.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.5.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.5.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Aerovironment Inc.

12.6.1 Aerovironment Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Aerovironment Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Aerovironment Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Aerovironment Inc. Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.6.5 Aerovironment Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Elbit Systems, Ltd.

12.7.1 Elbit Systems, Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Elbit Systems, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Elbit Systems, Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Elbit Systems, Ltd. Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.7.5 Elbit Systems, Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology

12.8.1 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.8.5 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Recent Development

12.9 BAE Systems

12.9.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BAE Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BAE Systems Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.10 The Boeing Company

12.10.1 The Boeing Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Boeing Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 The Boeing Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 The Boeing Company Nano UAV Drones Products Offered

12.10.5 The Boeing Company Recent Development

12.12 Thales Group

12.12.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Thales Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Thales Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Thales Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.13 Textron Inc.

12.13.1 Textron Inc. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Textron Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Textron Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Textron Inc. Products Offered

12.13.5 Textron Inc. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nano UAV Drones Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Nano UAV Drones Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

