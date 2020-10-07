Substation Automation Market Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future | ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric

Substation automation is a method of using data from Intelligent Electronic Devices. It refers to controlling and automating the capabilities within the substation and controlling power systems devices through commands from remote users. Increasing improved electricity service demand throughout the world and growing demand for smart grid are the major driver for the growth of market of substation automation.

Leading Companies profiled in the Report Include: ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratiories Inc., Novatech LLC and Crompton Greaves.

Robust demand for advanced metering infrastructure and advancement in communication technologies will be fueling the growth of the market in coming years whereas high cost of installation and cyber-attacks can act as restraining factors in the market. The development of smart cities, with more focus on use of renewable resources, will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

