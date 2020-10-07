E-Coat Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “E-Coat Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global E-Coat market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the E-Coat manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, E-Coat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out, wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Inc.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings

The Valspar Corporation

Tatung Fine Chemicals

KCC Corporation

Luvata Oy

Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co.

Ltd.

Koch Membrane System

Inc

ClearClad

Therma-Tron-X

The Decc Company

The market is witnessing steady growth because of demand for e-coats in end-use industries such as automotive and appliances.Automotive (including manufacturing and auto parts) is the most popular and the fastest-growing segment in the E-coat industry, which accounting for over 61% of the demand market in 2016. The application of metallic paints has increased in passenger cars, as they provide sparkling and glossy effect, due to which there is high demand among customers. The automotive manufacturers have introduced the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars, which is expected to drive the market.In 2016, the cathodic epoxy E-coat is estimated to account for the largest market share (about 53% of USA), in terms of value. Cathodic epoxy e-coat is the conventional type of e-coat used to provide corrosion resistance to the automotive and appliances bodies. It is widely used in the automotive industry, as it provides superior salt spray, resistance to humidity, and cyclic corrosion resistance.The key players in this market are Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Nippon Paint and Valspar Corporation.

Anodic Epoxy

Anodic Acrylic

Cathodic Epoxy

Cathodic Acrylic Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Heavy-Duty Equipment