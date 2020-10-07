Waterborne Industrial Coatings Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Waterborne Industrial Coatings Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Waterborne Industrial Coatings market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Waterborne Industrial Coatings manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Waterborne Industrial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

The global waterborne coating industry looks promising with opportunities in architectural, general industrial, automotive, packaging, protective, wood, marine, coil, and others.

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Sherwin Williams

Valspar

This report focuses on the Waterborne Industrial Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The waterborne coating industry is expected to reach an estimated $86.6 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021.The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and increasing renovation activities, and stringent environmental regulations leading to the use of solvent-free formulations. Major Classifications are as follows:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Polyester

Epoxy

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Wind Energy