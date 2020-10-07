Global Potting Soil Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Potting Soil Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Potting Soil market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Potting Soil manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Potting Soil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Potting soil, also known as potting mix or potting compost, is a medium in which to grow plants, herbs and vegetables in a pot or other durable container.Some common ingredients used in potting soil are peat, composted bark, sand, perlite and recycled mushroom compost, although many others are used and the proportions vary hugely.

Compo

Sun Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Florentaise

ASB Greenworld

FoxFarm

Lambert

MatÃ©csa Kft

Espoma

Hangzhou Jinhai

Michigan Peat

Hyponex

C&C Peat

Good Earth Horticulture

Free Peat

This report focuses on the Potting Soil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of potting soil with market share of 30.83 % due to the great demand. Following Europe is North America and USA occupied market share more than 29%.In recent years, the price of potting soil is decreasing slowly due to the decrease of raw materials cost.In the market Compo, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro is the leader. Copmo is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Sun Gro and Scotts Miracle-Gro followed and their major market is North America.In the global market, the market concentration degree will be higher and higher. The market share unlisted companies occupied is lower and lower. With the development of technology, the more complex product with unique formula will be more and more.The worldwide market for Potting Soil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2023, from 1550 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

All-purpose Potting Soil

Lawn and Garden Soil

Professional Potting Soil Major Applications are as follows:

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse